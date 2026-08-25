Politics

Vietnamese, Ivorian NA Presidents explore agricultural development models in Can Tho

Agricultural products, particularly rice, are an important driver of trade between Vietnam and Côte d'Ivoire. Côte d'Ivoire is currently Vietnam’s third-largest rice export market, while Vietnam imports cashew nuts, cotton and other raw materials from the West African country.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (second from right) and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi (centre) visit a demonstration field of promising rice varieties for the 2026 summer-autumn crop in Can Tho city on August 25. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (second from right) and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi (centre) visit a demonstration field of promising rice varieties for the 2026 summer-autumn crop in Can Tho city on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi on August 25 visited and studied high-tech agricultural and seafood processing models in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The trip to Trung An High-Tech Agriculture JSC and Can Tho Import-Export Seafood JSC (Caseamex) was part of the Ivorian leader's official visit to Vietnam from August 23-26.

At Trung An, the two leaders and their delegations learned about the company’s rice production, processing, and export operations and viewed its range of rice and processed rice products.

With about 18 years of experience in rice exports, Trung An has developed a high-tech, closed production and processing chain. The company is also among Vietnamese businesses that have established an export network in Côte d'Ivoire.

Agricultural products, particularly rice, are an important driver of trade between Vietnam and Côte d'Ivoire. Côte d'Ivoire is currently Vietnam’s third-largest rice export market, while Vietnam imports cashew nuts, cotton and other raw materials from the West African country.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Ivorian delegation to learn from Vietnam’s experience in increasing rice production and developing processing capacity. Vietnam produces about 45 million tonnes of paddy annually, compared with around 2 million tonnes in Côte d'Ivoire, despite the two countries having comparable land areas.

vnanet-tranthanhman2.jpg
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi visit a demonstration field of promising rice varieties for the 2026 summer-autumn crop in Can Tho city on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation also visited a demonstration field of promising rice varieties for the 2026 summer-autumn crop in Can Tho city.

At Caseamex, NA President Achi said Africa is a market with great potential, offering opportunities for Vietnamese products and technologies to expand their presence on the continent.

He said Côte d'Ivoire could become an attractive destination for Vietnamese businesses seeking to expand their markets, invest, and develop value chains in Africa.

The Ivorian NA leader pledged to continue working closely with NA President Man and promote exchanges between relevant agencies of the two countries to make bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture, more substantive and effective.

In the seafood sector, he expressed his hope that Vietnamese businesses would not only export fish and seafood products to Côte d'Ivoire but also invest in equipment and transfer technologies to help the country strengthen its food security.

Caseamex is a long-established seafood processing and export company in the Mekong Delta. Its key product is pangasius, including frozen fillets and a range of value-added processed products, which are exported to more than 50 countries and territories.

The visit by the two legislative leaders is expected to create new opportunities and an important bridge for stronger trade, economic cooperation and investment between Vietnamese and Ivorian businesses, particularly in agriculture and fisheries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NA President Tran Thanh Man #Ivorian NA President Patrick Achi Ivory Coast
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strenghthen friendship, cooperation

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strenghthen friendship, cooperation

The ongoing visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi from August 23 to 26 at the invitation of President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man is expected to help further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

VNUA President Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan introduces the university to President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire Patrick Achi and his delegation. (Photo: VNA)

NA President of Côte d'Ivoire visits agriculture university

President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire Patrick Achi praised Vietnam's major achievements in agriculture, particularly improvements in productivity, livestock and fisheries, as well as policies promoting agro-processing and higher added value, while visiting the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on August 24.

See more

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient future

The first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue helped translate political trust between the two Parties into practical cooperation orientations and programmes, contributing to substantive and sustainable development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and meeting the development needs of both countries in the new era.

Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore issue Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the August 25 meeting that reviews the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders substantive education reform

The sector should reduce rote and exam-oriented learning and promote self-study, practical experience, independent thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while cutting administrative and formalistic burdens on teachers.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang attends the Vietnam Leadership Programme (VLP) 2026 at Columbia University in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Leadership Programme 2026 highlights new drivers for national growth

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang emphasised Vietnam is entering a new strategic development phase with a long-term vision and strong aspiration to realise its two centenary goals, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Deputy State Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Bui Quoc Dung (left) and Secretary and Director of the Audit in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Ireland Colette Drinan exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Ireland audit bodies seek stronger cooperation, exchange of expertise

Secretary and Director of the Audit in C&AG Colette Drinan highlighted the significance of the visit and affirmed Ireland’s readiness to share experience in developing its 2026-2030 audit strategy, particularly in strengthening the legal framework, performance auditing, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (right) receives Regional Director of UNICEF's Asia-Pacific Regional Office (APRO) Sanjay Wijesekera in Hanoi on August 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pledges active role in global efforts for children

Congratulating Regional Director of UNICEF's Asia-Pacific Regional Office (APRO) Sanjay Wijesekera on his new appointment, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thanh Tra highlighted the historic achievements of five decades of cooperation between Vietnam and UNICEF, describing the partnership as one built on close coordination, mutual trust and effective collaboration in protecting, caring for, educating and promoting the development of children.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and officials pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam's attainments today are attributable to enormous sacrifices by previous generations, efforts by the entire people, and precious support and assistance from international friends, including the Singaporean Government and people, said Politburo member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

At the working session between Ho Chi Minh City leaders and young officials of the three parties of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City ready to share development experience with Laos, Cambodia

The Party, State and people of Vietnam, including the Party Committee, administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City, have consistently been deeply aware of and attached the highest importance to consolidating and developing the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia relationship of friendly neighbourliness, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) welcomes Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna in Hanoi on August 24. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives Chilean Foreign Minister

Welcoming the Chilean minister’s visit, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of Vietnam–Chile diplomatic relations (1971–2026), the PM affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership with Chile.

PM Le Minh Hung (R) welcomes Prof. Tran Thanh Van and his spouse Prof. Le Kim Ngoc on August 24. (Photo: VNA)

PM welcomes Vietnamese-French scientists

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for Prof. Tran Thanh Van and his spouse Prof. Le Kim Ngoc, praising their longstanding contributions to Vietnam in science, education and support for disadvantaged children.