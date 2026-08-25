Prime Minister calls for better care for veteran Party members

Hai Phong (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked the northern port city of Hai Phong to pay greater attention to improving the material and spiritual well-being of veteran Party members, while attending a ceremony held by the municipal Party Organisation on August 25 to present Party membership badges to them.



Marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) and in line with regulations implementing the Party Statutes, the Hai Phong Party Organisation presented the badges to 18,524 members with at least 30 years of Party membership. Of these, 22 members received the 80-year Party membership badges, three the 75-year and 25 the 70-year.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Hung presented and pinned the 80-year honours on six members and a representative of the family of another member, as well as the 75-year and 70-year ones on seven members attending the ceremony. He also visited and personally presented and pinned the 80-year badge on Doan The Dinh, 99, a former member of the Hai Phong Party Committee’s Standing Board and former acting Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, at his home in Hong Bang ward.



In his remarks, PM Hung stressed that the occasion is a time to express profound gratitude to those who had spent 80, 75 and 70 years as members of the Party, saying these are not merely milestones of time but journeys of dedication, commitment and unwavering loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people.



He said the presentation of Party membership badges on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day reflects the profound respect and gratitude of the Party, State and Hai Phong Party Organisation towards veteran members who had devoted their entire lives to upholding revolutionary ideals and contributing to the homeland and the country. Their contributions, he added, help spread patriotism, foster national pride, preserve revolutionary traditions and inspire a sense of responsibility and aspiration to contribute, particularly among younger generations.



On the occasion, the Government leader asked the city to implement policies for people with meritorious services, the elderly and other policy beneficiaries. Relevant agencies should regard caring for veteran cadres and Party members, staying close to them, listening to them and taking their heartfelt opinions on board as an important responsibility.



PM Hung affirmed that every badge presented on the occasion served as a reminder that the Party has grown from the people, fought for the people, sacrificed for the people, and pursued reform and development for the people. Every cadre and Party member, he said, must live, work and contribute in a manner worthy of the Party’s glorious history, the sacrifices of previous generations and the people’s trust and expectations.



Speaking on behalf of those honoured at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Nam, a Party member with 80 years of membership, expressed his profound gratitude to Party and State leaders, local authorities and the people for their care, support and guidance throughout his eight decades in the Party.



Looking back on the long journey, Nam said he and his comrades witnessed the country go through countless ups and downs, from the most arduous years of war to the period of reform and vigorous development that have created the country’s strength and stature today.



He stressed that regardless of their positions, occupations or circumstances, Party members share an unwavering faith in the Party’s revolutionary cause and a common noble ideal of wholeheartedly serving the Fatherland and the people.



Expressing his full confidence in the next generation, Nam said he believes that young Party members today, with their intelligence, dynamism, creativity and aspiration to contribute, will follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, firmly safeguard the Fatherland and build an increasingly prosperous and strong city and country./.

VNA