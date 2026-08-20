Culture - Sports

Culture helps strengthen Vietnam - Laos ties

Held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, the programme featured 54 photographs, 119 representative artefacts and 12 excerpts from Then rituals, arranged around five themes covering traditional settlements and rice farming, weaving and indigo-dyed brocade, Then practices, the preservation of Then singing and the Tinh lute, and performances of ancient Then pieces.

A Then master performs a ritual song to pray for blessings and good fortune at the programme in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)
A Then master performs a ritual song to pray for blessings and good fortune at the programme in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Culture has once again demonstrated its role as a bridge connecting the people of Vietnam and Laos, as an exhibition and performance programme on the practices of Then by ethnic groups of the Tay–Thai ethnic language family drew audiences in Vientiane from August 17–19.

Held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, the programme featured 54 photographs, 119 representative artefacts and 12 excerpts from Then rituals, arranged around five themes covering traditional settlements and rice farming, weaving and indigo-dyed brocade, Then practices, the preservation of Then singing and the Tinh lute, and performances of ancient Then pieces.

The exhibition offered Lao audiences an insight into the daily life and spiritual world of eight ethnic groups in Vietnam belonging to the Tay–Thai language family: Tay, Thai, Nung, Lao, Lu, Bo Y, San Chay and Giay. It also highlighted cultural similarities rooted in traditional wet-rice cultivation, including stilt houses, indigo-dyed clothing and irrigation systems.

Then, inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019, is more than a spiritual practice. Combining singing, music, dance and traditional handicrafts, it conveys people's aspirations for health, happiness, favourable weather and good harvests.​

To Thi Thu Trang, Director of the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups, said Then was chosen as a cultural “messenger” because its values can reach Lao audiences through shared cultural roots and spiritual traditions.​

She said the exhibition aims not only to introduce Vietnamese heritage but also to help people in both countries recognise cultural similarities that have been preserved across generations, thereby contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.​

Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Van Tho said he was deeply moved by the attentive response of Lao audiences to the Tinh lute melodies and Then singing. He noted that although ancient Then can be difficult to understand even in Vietnam, many Lao spectators appeared to follow and respond naturally to the performances, reflecting cultural and linguistic affinities between the two countries' people.​

Xaythanith Somphavanh, an official from the Lao Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was particularly impressed by a ritual for calling back the soul and tying threads around the wrist, which she said bears striking similarities to Laos' sacred Baci (Soukhwan) ceremony. She stressed that such similarities reveal shared cultural roots and values, and underscored the importance of preserving and passing these traditions on to younger generations.​

The programme also featured performances by Nguyen Van Tho, the Doi Hoa Club and other folk artisans, with the deep sound of the Tinh lute, rhythmic percussion and Then melodies recreating the spiritual atmosphere of the heritage.

The warm reception from Vientiane audiences showed how cultural traditions can transcend language barriers. The shared values of Then and Baci – respect for ancestors, family bonds, harmony with nature and aspirations for peace and prosperity – continue to provide a meaningful cultural foundation for strengthening friendship between Vietnam and Laos./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Laos #Tay–Thai ethnic language family #people-to-people exchanges #practices of Then Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Culture guiding the way

Related News

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith (right) receives General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army on August 6 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen political, defence ties

The Lao leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral ties, noting that political relations have become increasingly close, deep and trustworthy, serving as the guiding force for overall cooperation.

See more

A performance of Ca tru, a traditional Vietnamese genre combining singing, poetry and instrumental music. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build national brand for cultural industries

The draft law on cultural industry development seeks to establish a formal legal status for cultural industries within the national economic structure and connect their value chains to boost economic value, exports and strategic investment while promoting Vietnamese identity and soft power internationally.

A story published on The Star about the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: Screenshot)

ASEAN Cup 2026: Xuan Son hailed as key to Vietnam’s final berth

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website particularly highlighted head coach Kim Sang Sik’s decision to bring Nguyen Xuan Son on in the 60th minute, saying Son’s introduction proved decisive, helping Vietnam break through Malaysia’s defensive setup.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.