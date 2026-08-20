Culture - Sports

ASEAN Cup 2026: Regional media highlights Vietnam's semifinal victory over Malaysia

ASEAN United FC identified the turning point as the 59th minute, when coach Kim Sang Sik brought Xuan Son onto the pitch. Just three minutes later, the decision paid off as the forward opened the scoring, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Striker Nguyen Xuan Son (No. 12) scores the decisive goal to seal Vietnam's 2-0 victory in the 89th minute at the semifinal on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
Striker Nguyen Xuan Son (No. 12) scores the decisive goal to seal Vietnam's 2-0 victory in the 89th minute at the semifinal on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN United FC's official website highlighted Vietnam's ongoing title defence following a decisive victory over Malaysia in the two-leg ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 semifinal.

According to its report, a brace from substitute Nguyen Xuan Son secured a 2-0 win for Vietnam over Malaysia in the second leg in Hanoi on August 19, giving the defending champions a 4-0 aggregate victory. The report described a packed My Dinh Stadium and an energetic start by the home side. Tuan Tai, Dinh Bac, Van Hau and Hoang Hen all tested Malaysian goalkeeper Azri Ghani, but were unable to find the breakthrough.

ASEAN United FC identified the turning point as the 59th minute, when coach Kim Sang Sik brought Xuan Son onto the pitch. Just three minutes later, the decision paid off as the forward opened the scoring, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times quoted coach Kim Sang Sik as saying after the match that Vietnam performed better than in the first leg. He said the team had held a meeting after the opening match, which helped them improve their performance, while acknowledging that having only one day to recover had made preparations difficult.

The Straits Times also noted that Vietnam will face Thailand in the ASEAN Cup 2026 final, recreating the 2024 final.

Malaysia's Bernama news agency reported that the country's hopes of reaching the ASEAN Cup 2026 final ended following the 0-2 defeat to Vietnam in the second leg at My Dinh Stadium. Bernama noted that Malaysia entered the match determined to secure a big win to revive its hopes of reaching the final and showed greater intensity from the outset.

However, Vietnam's well-organised defence made it difficult for Malaysia, coached by caretaker manager Tan Cheng Hoe, to find the net. The defeat ended Malaysia's campaign, while Vietnam advanced to the final to continue its bid to retain the title./.

VNA
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