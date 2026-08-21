Vietnamese engineer helps bridge Vietnam-Japan relationship

Tokyo (VNA) – Having lived and worked in Japan for many years, engineer Nguyen Tuan Ngoc, President of the Vietnamese Association of Fukui prefecture, uses his professional experience to contribute to the development of Vietnamese human resources and strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

A construction engineer and site manager, he also participates in vocational training and connects human resources, businesses, and technologies from both countries through JA.VI Bridge.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Tokyo, Ngoc modestly stated that he is "just a Vietnamese person trying to do his job well in Japan." He is currently in charge of construction site management at the JTM Joint Stock Company and also provides vocational training at the Nihonkenki construction machinery training centre. His daily work brings him into close contact with Japanese engineers, workers and businesses.

The message he regularly tells his compatriots is to ensure that the Japanese remember Vietnamese people for their diligence, sense of responsibility, and reliability.

Through JA.VI Bridge, Ngoc connects businesses, human resources and technical expertise between Vietnam and Japan. He believes that if every Vietnamese performs their job well, it will help create a better image of Vietnam in the eyes of international friends. For him, this is also a practical way to express his love for his homeland.

His training and professional networking activities have enabled him to support the development of many Vietnamese workers in Japan. Some, upon arrival, were very shy, did not speak Japanese, lacked professional skills, and were worried about their future. After a period of training and working at JTM construction sites or in partner companies, they gradually gained skills and independence. Some became team leaders, others site team managers, while some were able to bring their families to Japan and build a stable life there.

For Ngoc, the greatest satisfaction lies not in the income of these workers, but in their ability to become self-reliant and responsible, to help those who come after them, and to remain committed to their home country. When a Vietnamese person advances, he considers this progress a contribution, however modest, to the country.

He has expressed his desire to bring Japanese technology, technical expertise and management experience closer to Vietnam. In his view, what Vietnam can learn from Japan goes beyond technology to include people and working practices – discipline, punctuality, responsibility, quality management, occupational safety and a mindset of continuous improvement.

In his work at JTM, he strives to apply these principles to every project, from preparing the documents to organising the work and ensuring workplace safety. Through JA.VI Bridge, he hopes to connect more businesses from the two countries so that Vietnamese workers coming to Japan can acquire not only professional skills but also management experience that they can later bring home.

For Ngoc, JA.VI Bridge serves as a “bridge” between Vietnam and Japan, one built not only on economic ties but also on trust and human bonds.

He believes the Vietnamese community in Japan can contribute by respecting local laws, maintaining a positive image of Vietnamese people, participating in charitable and cultural activities, and supporting one another in difficult times.

Looking ahead, Ngoc hopes to continue training Vietnamese workers to meet Japanese professional standards, expand training and technology transfer programmes, and foster more connections between businesses in both countries. More broadly, he wishes to contribute to the development of a generation of skilled, responsible Vietnamese engineers and workers committed to their professional ethics.

Wherever they are, he believes, Vietnamese people can make a practical contribution to their homeland by doing their jobs well, keeping their words and continuously learning./.