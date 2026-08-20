Russia’s Vladivostok bus stop renamed as “Ho Chi Minh Park”

Moscow (VNA) - The Consulate General of Vietnam, in coordination with the authorities of Vladivostok city and the Vietnam Friendship Association in Russia's Primorye region, on August 19 held a flower-laying ceremony to mark the official renaming of the “Sportivnaya” bus stop to “Ho Chi Minh Park” in Vladivostok city.



The event, marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), brought together Vietnamese Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyen Viet Kien, President of the Primorye region association of friendship with Vietnam Evgeny Vlasov, members of the Vietnamese Association in Primorye, students, and many Vietnamese residents in the region.



Addressing the ceremony, Kien said the renaming of the bus stop to “Ho Chi Minh Park” was an important event demonstrating the sincere affection and respect of Vladivostok authorities and residents for President Ho Chi Minh. It also marked the increasingly close friendship between the two countries.



He expressed his sincere appreciation to the authorities and people of Vladivostok, particularly the Primorye region association of friendship with Vietnam, for the initiative.



Vlasov, who is also Vice President in charge of international relations at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), said the renaming has received strong support from the city authorities and the Vladivostok Toponymy Commission.



As Russia's “eastern gateway”, Vladivostok has always attached importance to strengthening partnerships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with Vietnam holding a special place. The event represents a meaningful act of international friendship and reaffirms the long-standing and solid foundation of cooperation between the two peoples, he said.



Dao Manh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Primorye, said the event carried special significance for the Vietnamese community there.



Despite living far from their homeland, Vietnamese residents are proud of President Ho Chi Minh and the enduring Vietnam-Russia friendship when they hear the name “Ho Chi Minh Park” announced over bus loudspeakers every day, he said.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese community would work closely with relevant agencies to turn “Ho Chi Minh Park” into a meaningful historical and cultural site, regularly organising flower-laying ceremonies and exchanges on major national occasions, strengthening links among Vietnamese residents abroad and helping Russian friends learn more about Vietnam.



The renaming of the “Sportivnaya” bus stop reflects not only its actual location next to the park and Ho Chi Minh Monument but also carries profound symbolic significance. The new name has also been updated on online mapping applications such as 2GIS, officially becoming a familiar landmark in the digital landscape of the Far Eastern port city./.



VNA