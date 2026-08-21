Tay Ninh cracks down on unauthorised trekking on Ba Den Mountain

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The management board of Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in southern Tay Ninh province on August 19 issued a notice warning organisations and individuals against organising tourism or business activities in forest areas without permission from the forest owner.

Tran Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Head of the management board, said some organisations and individuals have recently been advertising, taking bookings and leading paid trekking, forest exploration and camping trips along unauthorised routes and in areas not open to such activities.

Such activities could put visitors at risk, harm forest and biodiversity protection efforts, and complicate rescue operations in case of accidents, she stressed.

The management board said that it does not organise, cooperate with, or coordinate with any party to provice unauthorised trekking or camping services. Competent forces will strengthen inspections and strictly handle violations under Government Decree No. 146/2026/ND-CP.

Unauthorised organisation of tourism activities in forests can incur fines of 4-6 million VND (approximately USD 152-228), while unauthorised tourism service businesses can face fines of 6-10 million VND ( 228-380 USD).

Standing 986 metres above sea level, Ba Den Mountain is known as the "roof of southern Vietnam" and is one of the region's leading tourism destinations, combining dramatic natural scenery with spiritual and cultural attractions.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tay Ninh welcomed an estimated 6.38 million visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 11% year-on-year, including around 125,000 international visitors. Tourism revenue reached an estimated 5.6 trillion VND ( 212.5 million USD), up 36% year-on-year./.​