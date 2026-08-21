Society

Tay Ninh cracks down on unauthorised trekking on Ba Den Mountain

Tran Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Head of the management board, said some organisations and individuals have recently been advertising, taking bookings and leading paid trekking, forest exploration and camping trips along unauthorised routes and in areas not open to such activities.

The Ba Den Mountain national tourist area remains a standout destination, attracting large numbers of visitors to Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
The Ba Den Mountain national tourist area remains a standout destination, attracting large numbers of visitors to Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The management board of Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in southern Tay Ninh province on August 19 issued a notice warning organisations and individuals against organising tourism or business activities in forest areas without permission from the forest owner.

Tran Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Head of the management board, said some organisations and individuals have recently been advertising, taking bookings and leading paid trekking, forest exploration and camping trips along unauthorised routes and in areas not open to such activities.

Such activities could put visitors at risk, harm forest and biodiversity protection efforts, and complicate rescue operations in case of accidents, she stressed.

The management board said that it does not organise, cooperate with, or coordinate with any party to provice unauthorised trekking or camping services. Competent forces will strengthen inspections and strictly handle violations under Government Decree No. 146/2026/ND-CP.

Unauthorised organisation of tourism activities in forests can incur fines of 4-6 million VND (approximately USD 152-228), while unauthorised tourism service businesses can face fines of 6-10 million VND ( 228-380 USD).

Standing 986 metres above sea level, Ba Den Mountain is known as the "roof of southern Vietnam" and is one of the region's leading tourism destinations, combining dramatic natural scenery with spiritual and cultural attractions.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tay Ninh welcomed an estimated 6.38 million visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 11% year-on-year, including around 125,000 international visitors. Tourism revenue reached an estimated 5.6 trillion VND ( 212.5 million USD), up 36% year-on-year./.​

VNA
#Ba Den Mountain #unauthorised trekking #Tay Ninh Tay Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines parks on the apron at Long Thanh International Airport on the afternoon of December 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Comprehensive review ordered to ensure flight safety

The dispatch, released on August 20, follows a report by the Ministry of Construction on August 17 regarding an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport in Germany on August 15.

Nguyen Tuan Ngoc, President of the Vietnamese Association of Fukui prefecture (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese engineer helps bridge Vietnam-Japan relationship

Through JA.VI Bridge, engineer Nguyen Tuan Ngoc connects businesses, human resources and technical expertise between Vietnam and Japan. He believes that if every Vietnamese performs their job well, it will help create a better image of Vietnam in the eyes of international friends. For him, this is also a practical way to express his love for his homeland.

A flower-laying ceremony at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in a park named after him. (Photo published by VNA)

Russia’s Vladivostok bus stop renamed as “Ho Chi Minh Park”

The renaming of the bus stop to “Ho Chi Minh Park” was an important event demonstrating the sincere affection and respect of Vladivostok authorities and residents for President Ho Chi Minh. It also marked the increasingly close friendship between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien presents the President’s decisions to three officers assigned to UN peacekeeping missions. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

President’s decisions presented to officers for UN peacekeeping missions

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations was asked to strengthen management and command of personnel serving overseas, draw lessons to improve selection and training, and develop qualified personnel to apply for professional, command, management, and advisory positions at UN headquarters and its peacekeeping missions.

General Secretary of the Association for Liaison with OVs in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City moves to harness OV resources

Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang proposed a breakthrough task for the 2026-2030 period – building a “Ho Chi Minh City OV resource map” with data on individuals’ expertise, capabilities and potential contributions across fields.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.