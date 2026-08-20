Society

Hanoi taps elderly resources to develop “silver economy”

Hanoi now has a foundation to gradually develop a “silver economy” in a humane and sustainable manner, meeting the needs of an ageing society and effectively harnessing local endogenous resources.

Hanoi is seeking to turn the demographic challenge into an opportunity by developing a “silver economy”. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi is seeking to turn the demographic challenge into an opportunity by developing a “silver economy”. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As its population ages and birth rates decline, Hanoi is seeking to turn the demographic challenge into an opportunity by developing a “silver economy” that both meets the needs of older people and taps their knowledge, experience and purchasing power as resources for sustainable growth.

Older people – an endogenous resource

Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Thi An, Chairwoman of the Hanoi Female Intellectual Association, said developing the “silver economy” should be treated as an important task as population ageing accelerates. It should go beyond health care and social welfare to make effective use of the intellectual resources and experience of older people, particularly older women – who make up a considerable share of the older population.

The elderly have already been contributing to many areas, from science and the arts to traditional crafts, production, business and social activities. Their contributions should therefore be viewed as an important development resource rather than measured simply by age, An said.

“In a period when Hanoi is undergoing digital transformation and promoting innovation, failing to tap the knowledge and experience of older people would be a major waste of resources,” she opined.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Tran Viet Luu, Deputy Chief of the Central Office of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE), said older people, despite no longer holding positions in state agencies or social organisations, retain valuable experience, prestige, knowledge and, especially, a strong desire to contribute.

Data from the VAE’s Hanoi chapter show that the capital city is currently home to more than 290,000 retired former officials, civil servants and public employees. Of these, around 70,000–100,000 are intellectuals, scientists, teachers, artists, successful entrepreneurs and craft artisans, representing a valuable pool of knowledge.

From care to empowerment

Hanoi, a major urban centre that attracts a large number of young workers, is also facing persistently low birth rates. In the first six months of 2026, 37,629 babies were born, down 2,873 from the same period last year, making the goal of restoring fertility to the replacement level challenging.

Meanwhile, the growing elderly population is creating greater demand for healthcare and social welfare services while also generating a new market for health care, rehabilitation, tourism, entertainment, housing, financial services and technology.

This provides a foundation for Hanoi to gradually develop a “silver economy” in a humane and sustainable manner, meeting the needs of an ageing society and effectively harnessing local endogenous resources.

An said Hanoi should develop long-term policies placing older people at the centre of planning and service provision. The city needs an ecosystem that ensures social welfare and healthy living while enabling older people to continue working, contributing and passing on their knowledge and experience.

An integrated ecosystem should be formed, connecting elderly care models, clubs, community centres, cultural and sports facilities, and age-friendly living models. The goal is not only to provide better care for older people, but also to enable them to maintain social connections, continue participating in community life, and reduce the risk of loneliness and social isolation.

Nguyen The Toan, Chairman of the VAE’s Hanoi chapter, said municipal authorities have introduced practical policies to better protect, care for, and promote the role of older people, including free public transport and health insurance for those aged 70 and above.

New care models are also emerging. In Long Bien ward, a daytime elderly healthcare facility launched in June 2026 allows older people to receive health monitoring, chronic disease management, nutrition advice, rehabilitation, exercise, mental health care, and opportunities to engage in community activities, and return home each day.

Meanwhile, Dong Da ward began piloting a similar daytime care model in July, providing health monitoring, exercise, rest, and community activities without overnight stays.

These initiatives demonstrate Hanoi’s gradual shift from a predominantly family-based approach toward a multi-layered care network linking primary health care, communities, families and professional services. Beyond responding to population ageing, the solution could create new markets for elderly care, rehabilitation, nutrition and home-based services, making the “silver economy” a new driver of the capital’s sustainable development./.

VNA
#VNHP #Hanoi #elderly resources #silver economy #the elderly #older people Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.