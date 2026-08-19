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Immerse in vibrant colours on the Roof of Indochina this autumn

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September
Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September

Hanoi (VNA) - This September, Fansipan comes alive with the vibrant Brocade Festival at Ban May Village, heralding the golden harvest season of Vietnam’s Northwest. From the traditional villages and the Muong Hoa Valley to the awe-inspiring sea of clouds atop the sacred summit, the journey offers an unforgettable autumn experience.

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

This September, Ban May Village will host its very first Brocade Festival under the theme "Harvest Woven in Brocade", marking the beginning of the year-end festival season inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Northwest. Stretching from the Muong Hoa Valley to the cloud-covered sacred summit, the celebration promises an immersive journey into the traditions and landscapes of the region.

Embrace the golden harvest season at Ban May Village

From August 22 to September 6, as the terraced rice fields in Muong Hoa Valley turn golden with the ripening harvest, Ban May Village at Sun World Fansipan Legend will burst into life with the Brocade Festival. Colourful handwoven textiles, the melodies of traditional khen flutes, folk dances and the lively rhythm of the harvest season create an authentic atmosphere where visitors can experience the true spirit of Sa Pa in its most vibrant form.

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Celebrate the "Harvest Woven in Brocade" fesstival and experience authentic highland culture at Ban May Village


A highlight of the festival is the outdoor mini show "Season of Sun and Rain", inspired by the daily life and cultural traditions of the Hmong people in the mountains of Northwest Vietnam. Through dance, music and symbolic props such as woven baskets, ladders, maize, rice and a striking 25-metre brocade cloth, the performance tells the story of a community through the changing seasons – from farming and harvests to birth, love, courtship, weddings, and the challenges posed by nature and everyday life.

During the festival, visitors can join in the joyful Golden Harvest Celebration, where local communities give thanks for a bountiful season and share their happiness with travellers. To gain a deeper appreciation of the highland culture during harvest time, guests can take part in traditional thanksgiving rituals, dance to the lively “xoe” performances, try bamboo dancing, or join folk games including stilt racing, rice-cooking contests, banh giay pounding and harvest competitions.

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The indigenous cultural tapestry comes alive through the fantastical "Sacred Summit Odyssey" art show


Unique cultural experiences, authentic highland cuisine and the warm hospitality of the local people combine to create unforgettable memories during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year. The cultural journey is further enriched by two captivating stage productions: "Sacred Summit Odyssey", a contemporary performance infused with mystical elements, and "Northwest – The Season of Blossoms", which celebrates the region through the melodies of traditional folk music.

Cloud hunting journey to the “Roof of Indochina”

Leaving behind the vibrant cultural space of Ban May Village, the journey aboard the Fansipan Cable Car takes visitors across the poetic Muong Hoa Valley, offering breathtaking views of the majestic Hoang Lien Son Range before reaching the summit of Fansipan, famously known as the “Roof of Indochina” at an altitude of 3,143 metres.

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The Fansipan cable car glides over the breathtaking golden terraced fields of the poetic Muong Hoa Valley

September is an especially magical time, when the terraced rice fields are draped in golden hues, resembling soft silk ribbons winding gracefully around highland villages during the harvest season. The towering Hoang Lien Son Range, endless layers of terraced fields stretching towards the horizon, and clouds drifting gently along the mountain slopes create a signature landscape that can only be found during the ripe rice season.

Beyond the golden landscapes, autumn also marks the most spectacular cloud-hunting season on Fansipan, when the crisp mountain air sets the stage for mesmerising views of vast seas of clouds floating endlessly beneath the summit. The dreamlike scenery transforms the mountain peak into a fairytale realm, where the grandeur of Northwest Vietnam is further enhanced by the vivid orange blooms of montbretia flowers at elevations above 3,000 metres.

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Vibrant montbretia flowers blooms amidst the cloud sea on the sacred Fansipan peak


These vibrant blossoms blend harmoniously with the majestic spiritual architecture, alongside red canna lilies, yellow cassia flowers, hydrangeas and delicate cosmos swaying in the wind, creating countless one-of-a-kind photo opportunities for visitors.

For those seeking a peaceful escape, stopping for a warm cup of coffee at Asia’s highest Starbucks Fansipan, or savouring Vietnamese specialties at Phe La while surrounded by a sea of clouds, offers the perfect way to embrace the slow rhythm of life amid the tranquil mountain landscape. From here, visitors can also admire the endless layers of the Hoang Lien Son range stretching into the distance, creating an unforgettable moment of serenity.

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Breathtaking moments during the autumn cloud-hunting season on the "Roof of Indochina"

Every season brings a different charm to Fansipan. When autumn arrives, it also becomes the season of festivals, the enchanting sound of the khene flute, and brocade fabrics that tell stories of highland communities. From the colourful Ban May Village to the cloud-covered summit of Fansipan, every stop reveals a different facet of Northwest Vietnam’s autumn beauty. Each journey is not merely an exploration of a destination, but a chance to preserve cherished memories of Vietnam’s magnificent highlands./.

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