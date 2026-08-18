Travel

Tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, the railway service will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s railway operator on August 17 began selling tickets for the HQ1/HQ2 train service, named “Journey to Wonders – World Heritage Sites,” connecting the former imperial capital of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the neighbouring province of Quang Tri.

The approximately 190-km journey takes more than four hours. The trains stop at stations linked to major tourist attractions, including the Complex of Hue Monuments (Hue station), Quang Tri Ancient Citadel (Dong Ha station), Vinh Moc Tunnels (My Trach station) and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park (Tho Loc station).

The train consists of eight carriages with a total capacity of more than 300 passengers, including five carriages with rotating seats, a 24-seat VIP carriage, a community carriage, and an entertainment and services carriage. Its design draws inspiration from the cultural identity, tourism assets and heritage of Hue and Quang Tri. The stations along the route will feature check-in areas, exhibition spaces and outlets selling One Commune One Product (OCOP) specialties.

Train HQ2 is scheduled to depart Hue station at 7:15 and arrive at Tho Loc station at 11:55. On the return journey, HQ1 train leaves Tho Loc Station at 13:15 and reach Hue at 17:25.

During the first week from August 29 to September 5, the railway operator will offer a 50% discount, bringing ticket prices to between 210,000 - 380,000 VND (8-14.5 USD). From September 6 to December 31, passengers will receive a 15% discount.

Passengers purchasing round-trip tickets after the launch week will receive an additional 10% discount on the return fare. Group travellers, businesses, tourism associations and policy beneficiaries will also be eligible for preferential programmes.

According to Quang Tri province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the railway service aims to create a comprehensive and distinctive visitor-centred tourism experience. Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, it will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Localities expect the new service to expand tourism development opportunities, strengthen regional tourism connectivity and promote a greener and more sustainable railway tourism ecosystem across the central region./.

VNA
#Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park #train service #Hue #railway tourism Quang Tri Hue
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Under the proposal prepared by the VRC, the tourist train will travel approximately 190 km, connecting Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hue–Phong Nha tourist train to be launched on September 1

The central province of Quang Tri is working with the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRC) to complete the project, which is expected to create a distinctive railway tourism product linking major heritage sites and scenic destinations across Vietnam's north-central region while strengthening regional tourism connectivity.

See more

Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September

Immerse in vibrant colours on the Roof of Indochina this autumn

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2nd

A journey through southern Vietnam during National Day

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam.

Visitors listen to an introduction to the thematic photo exhibition on Tan Trao and 81 autumns of revolution at the ATK Tan Trao Museum in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang's Tan Trao builds cultural-tourism brand around National Day celebrations

Hoang Van Canh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tan Trao People’s Committee, said National Day is an occasion for local people to recall the nation’s glorious traditions and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, fallen heroes and all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

A host of tourism projects in the Ho Tram area of Ho Chi Minh City are helping shape a “world-class tourism hub”. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City tourism takes lead in expanding into international markets

Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said tourism programmes combining air travel, trade, shopping, conferences, exhibitions, resorts, entertainment and cultural experiences should form an integrated service chain, increasing added value while extending visitors’ stays and boosting their spending. The tourism sector must strengthen resource sharing and work together to develop interconnected products capable of competing at both national and international levels.

Tourists explore Ky Anh Tunnels, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam finds ways to lure international tourists

Vietnam welcomed about 12.3 million international visitors in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 15% year-on-year, with China and the Republic of Korea remaining the two largest source markets. However, experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

Aboard a Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet adds 82,000 seats for National Day holiday peak

Additional flights will focus on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with popular economic and tourism hubs and destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hue and Da Lat, giving passengers more choices in terms of travel times and itineraries during the peak period.

Russian tourists buy fresh seafood in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Russian tourist wave hits Vietnam at record pace

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) expects Russian demand to keep surging in the second half. Russian Express sees a highly positive outlook, citing easy transport, a variety of resorts and limited seasonality.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has finalised plans to receive eight Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, with four expected to join its fleet in 2026 and the remaining four to be delivered during the first four months of 2027. The move marks a key step in the airline’s strategy to expand its operations and progressively connect Phu Quoc with more distant international markets.

Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city is a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

More European travellers love to visit Vietnam

A recent report from Agoda has revealed that Vietnam has been ranked among the top spots as the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers, showcasing a surge in interest among global tourists.

Participants in the working session in Can Tho on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up tourism cooperation with Korean partners

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Jeonbuk province of the Republic of Korea are stepping up tourism cooperation by strengthening business links, developing tourism products and building tours and travel routes between the two localities.

Beyond admiring scenic landscapes, travellers are increasingly seeking to become preservationist of the natural environment. (Photo: VNA)

Green, responsible tourism gains ground in Vietnam

By choosing to walk, cycle or use double-decker buses and metro systems in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can reduce their carbon footprint while experiencing the authentic rhythm of urban life.

The conference brings together representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and more than 30 businesses from the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho promotes tourism potential in Thailand

In her speech, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand Hoang Diem Hanh welcomed Can Tho's decision to choose Thailand for its tourism promotion programme, saying it offered an opportunity not only to introduce the city's attractions but also to exchange experience in developing tourism linked to preserving traditional cultural values.