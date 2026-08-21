Vietnam draws interest at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026 in Indonesia

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam has emerged as one of the destinations drawing strong interest from Indonesian travellers at the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026, taking place in Jakarta from August 20-23.



Organised by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), the event brings together airlines, travel companies and tourism partners from Indonesia and abroad, with the aim of attracting more than 40,000 visitors and promoting tourism products, tours and special offers to stimulate domestic and international travel.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, ASTINDO President Pauline Suharno said Indonesia’s tourism industry is adapting to rapid changes in purchasing power, operating costs and traveller behaviour. As digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) play an increasingly important role in searching for, selecting and booking travel services, tourism businesses need to innovate to better meet customer demand.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter in Jakarta, Suharno said Vietnam is regarded as an attractive destination for Indonesian travellers and is currently among their five most favoured destinations, thanks to an expanding air network, numerous direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and competitive travel costs.



At ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is showcasing its products and services while promoting Vietnamese destinations to Indonesian consumers.



According to Tran Tuan Nghia, Vietnam Airlines’ chief representative in Indonesia, the fair provides an opportunity to expand the carrier’s customer and partner network, strengthen its presence and promote its brand in the Indonesian market. The airline is also seeking new partners and sales agents, promoting its frequent flyer programme, and organising interactive activities and lucky draws for visitors.



Meanwhile, Indonesian travel companies are highlighting a range of tours to Vietnam, including Da Nang-Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City-Phu Quoc, and Hanoi-Sa Pa-Ha Long itineraries.



Mitchel Hutomo, marketing and sales director of Cruise MABI - the official Indonesia representative of several international cruise lines, said Da Nang and Phu Quoc are attracting strong interest from Indonesian travellers. The company is seeking partnerships with Vietnamese businesses to develop premium cruise tourism products.



The growing presence of Vietnam in Indonesian companies’ key tourism offerings highlights the promising potential of the Indonesian market for Vietnamese tourism, amid expanding air connectivity and rising demand among Indonesians for international travel experiences./.







VNA