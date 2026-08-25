Politics

Prime Minister commends close cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao inspection agencies

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches the highest importance and priority to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos, in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos, in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung spoke highly of the close and regular cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao agencies responsible for inspection, auditing and anti-corruption while hosting Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos, in Hanoi on August 25.

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches the highest importance and priority to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

He expressed his appreciation for the positive results in Vietnam-Lao relations in recent years, particularly the close coordination between the two governments, which has helped accelerate the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects. Political ties have continued to be strengthened, with political trust becoming increasingly profound, while defence and security, economic, trade, investment, education and training, culture and people-to-people exchanges have received due attention and been promoted.

The two sides have maintained regular high-level visits and contacts as well as cooperation mechanisms, creating an important foundation for effectively implementing agreements reached by their senior leaders.

As the two countries pursue new development goals, PM Hung stressed the need to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of national governance, build a clean and strong state apparatus that operates effectively and efficiently, strengthen discipline and order, and step up the fight against corruption, waste and other negative phenomena.

He noted that these areas are also of importance to building a law-governed state and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in each country.

The PM called on inspection, auditing and anti-corruption agencies of the two sides to effectively implement existing cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding; enhance exchanges of experience in inspection and auditing, citizen reception, handling complaints and denunciations, and the prevention and control of corruption, waste and negative phenomena; and pay greater attention to personnel training, professional exchanges and sharing experience in institutional improvement and enhancing the effectiveness of inspection and supervision.

He urged relevant agencies of the two countries to proactively review and update areas of cooperation in line with practical requirements; strengthen coordination in detecting and handling cases involving cross-border elements, particularly in areas vulnerable to corruption and other negative phenomena; and step up the application of information technology and digital transformation in inspection and auditing to improve transparency and the effectiveness of state management.

PM Hung also asked the LPRP Central Committee's Inspection Commission and the Lao State Inspection Authority to continue working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts in implementing cooperation tasks agreed upon by the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, thereby making practical contributions to consolidating the special Vietnam-Lao relationship.

For his part, Vanhxay, who is Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, expressed his hope that the governments of the two countries, particularly the Vietnamese Government and PM Hung, would continue to provide attention and favourable conditions for inspection and auditing agencies of the two countries to strengthen cooperation and effectively implement signed agreements./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vanhxay Phongsavanh #Vietnam-Lao relations
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Representatives of the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command and the Military Commands and Departments of Public Security of the three Lao provinces of Xiengkhuang, Bolikhamsai and Houaphanh at the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in border management and security

On this occasion, they signed memoranda of understanding, agreeing to step up coordination in managing and protecting the border, while tightening control of cross-border movement through border gates, trails and crossings with the aim of promptly detecting and handling cases of illegal entry and exit and other violations, contributing to maintaining political security and social order and safety in border areas.

See more

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader concludes successful official visit to Singapore

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, France boost defence cooperation across multiple areas

Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with France, an important member of the European Union (EU) and Vietnam’s first comprehensive strategic partner within the EU. Bilateral relations have made effective progress in a wide range of areas, including economy and trade, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism, as well as defence and security.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties

The two sides agreed that the dialogue will help establish a direct, regular and strategic channel for exchanges between the two Parties, through which they can conduct in-depth discussions on Party building, policy making, governance and national development, while sharing views on strategic issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the Party-to-Party channel’s role in providing strategic orientations for the bilateral ties.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean President

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Singapore, one of its top partners in the region. The establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 were important milestones, reflecting the maturity of bilateral ties and the shared vision of the two countries’ leaders for long-term cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for ensuring every citizen access to essential services, development opportunities

According to the top leader, by 2030, Vietnam should basically establish a multi-layer, inclusive and digitalised social welfare system that guarantees minimum social protection for all citizens. By 2045, the system should approach the standards of developed, high-income countries, featuring quality services, sustainable financing, transparent governance and the capacity to respond rapidly to emerging risks.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) with a veteran Party member of the Hai Phong Party Organisation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for better care for veteran Party members

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that every badge presented to Party members in Hai Phong on the occasion served as a reminder that the Party has grown from the people, fought for the people, sacrificed for the people, and pursued reform and development for the people.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

The first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue helped translate political trust between the two Parties into practical cooperation orientations and programmes, contributing to substantive and sustainable development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and meeting the development needs of both countries in the new era.

Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore issue Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the August 25 meeting that reviews the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders substantive education reform

The sector should reduce rote and exam-oriented learning and promote self-study, practical experience, independent thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while cutting administrative and formalistic burdens on teachers.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang attends the Vietnam Leadership Programme (VLP) 2026 at Columbia University in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Leadership Programme 2026 highlights new drivers for national growth

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang emphasised Vietnam is entering a new strategic development phase with a long-term vision and strong aspiration to realise its two centenary goals, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.