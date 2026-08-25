Politics

Top leader calls for ensuring every citizen access to essential services, development opportunities

According to the top leader, by 2030, Vietnam should basically establish a multi-layer, inclusive and digitalised social welfare system that guarantees minimum social protection for all citizens. By 2045, the system should approach the standards of developed, high-income countries, featuring quality services, sustainable financing, transparent governance and the capacity to respond rapidly to emerging risks.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 25 called for stronger and more effective social welfare policies to ensure that every Vietnamese citizen, regardless of where they live or their circumstances, is protected against major risks, has access to essential services and enjoys opportunities for development.

Speaking at a working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies, particularly those for vulnerable groups, General Secretary and President Lam noted that under the Party’s leadership, the State's management and the joint efforts of society, social welfare work has achieved important results in recent years. However, policies supporting vulnerable groups still face shortcomings, requiring a shift in mindset, policy improvements and more decisive and effective implementation.

According to the top leader, by 2030, Vietnam should basically establish a multi-layer, inclusive and digitalised social welfare system that guarantees minimum social protection for all citizens. By 2045, the system should approach the standards of developed, high-income countries, featuring quality services, sustainable financing, transparent governance and the capacity to respond rapidly to emerging risks.

Stressing that social welfare policies should ultimately be assessed by their benefits for individuals, the sustainability of families and the future of subsequent generations, he called for the principle of “leaving no one behind” to be translated into measurable and verifiable outcomes.

General Secretary and President Lam said that no citizen should fall below the minimum living standard without being identified and supported; no child should drop out of school because of poverty; and no person with severe disabilities should be left without care. Families affected by natural disasters should also receive assistance without unnecessary delays, he noted.

To improve policy implementation, the General Secretary and President proposed establishing social welfare profiles and service focal points for citizens. He urged the Government to develop a national social welfare database interconnected with population, social insurance, tax, employment, healthcare, education, housing and disaster databases, with security, safety and privacy guaranteed.

vnanet-toc3a0n-ce1baa3nh.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)

It is necessary to expand social insurance coverage, develop an inclusive labour market, and complete flexible insurance packages in terms of contribution levels and periods and participation methods, with appropriate support for low-income workers. Employment services and vocational guidance should be strengthened for vulnerable groups, while livelihood models for households with older people or persons with disabilities should be piloted, including preferential loans to create jobs and raise incomes.

The State, local authorities and enterprises employing large numbers of workers should share responsibility for developing housing, schools, childcare facilities and social infrastructure, he stated, adding that particular attention should be paid to children living away from their parents, those cared for by grandparents and families with a lot of dependents.

The top leader also called for development of a care economy in response to population ageing, with a national strategy integrating healthcare, rehabilitation, social work and home- and community-based care. It is a must to study piloting long-term care insurance in selected localities, standardise care professions and adopt appropriate policies for social workers, nurses and home caregivers.

He further urged localities to strengthen primary healthcare, provide regular health check-ups and establish health monitoring records for older people at commune-level medical facilities. Equal development opportunities should be ensured for children and vulnerable groups, while persons with disabilities should have better access to public facilities, transport, education, healthcare and digital services.

Emphasising the need for stronger governance, financing and social oversight, General Secretary and President Lam proposed a national social welfare index to be published annually by locality and population group. The index should measure coverage, adequacy of benefits, exclusion rates, processing time, out-of-pocket costs, employment opportunities, accessibility for persons with disabilities and people's satisfaction.

He stressed that where eligible people are overlooked, cases are handled slowly or complaints remain unresolved, heads of agencies and localities must bear responsibility and provide explanations.

The top leader also noted that social welfare faces growing demands while resources remain limited and beneficiaries and risks continue to evolve. Therefore, it is a must to adopt a long-term vision, identify the right priorities and improve implementation capacity. The most important breakthrough, he said, is not merely increasing allowances but enhancing the State's ability to identify, listen to and support people in a timely manner, prevent risks and create conditions for citizens to improve their own lives.

Resources for social welfare come not only from the State budget but also from national solidarity, compassion, community responsibility and citizens' determination to become self-reliant and contribute to society, he added./.

VNA
#VNHP #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #social welfare
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Vietnam’s development journey has not only been marked by economic growth figures but also clearly reflected in achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare, and improvements in people’s quality of life. With a consistent orientation that places people at the centre of development, numerous policies have been implemented to ensure development opportunities for all people, helping realise the goal of “leaving no one behind.”

See more

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader concludes successful official visit to Singapore

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, France boost defence cooperation across multiple areas

Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with France, an important member of the European Union (EU) and Vietnam’s first comprehensive strategic partner within the EU. Bilateral relations have made effective progress in a wide range of areas, including economy and trade, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism, as well as defence and security.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties

The two sides agreed that the dialogue will help establish a direct, regular and strategic channel for exchanges between the two Parties, through which they can conduct in-depth discussions on Party building, policy making, governance and national development, while sharing views on strategic issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the Party-to-Party channel’s role in providing strategic orientations for the bilateral ties.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean President

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Singapore, one of its top partners in the region. The establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 were important milestones, reflecting the maturity of bilateral ties and the shared vision of the two countries’ leaders for long-term cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) with a veteran Party member of the Hai Phong Party Organisation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for better care for veteran Party members

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that every badge presented to Party members in Hai Phong on the occasion served as a reminder that the Party has grown from the people, fought for the people, sacrificed for the people, and pursued reform and development for the people.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

The first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue helped translate political trust between the two Parties into practical cooperation orientations and programmes, contributing to substantive and sustainable development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and meeting the development needs of both countries in the new era.

Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore issue Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the August 25 meeting that reviews the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders substantive education reform

The sector should reduce rote and exam-oriented learning and promote self-study, practical experience, independent thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while cutting administrative and formalistic burdens on teachers.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang attends the Vietnam Leadership Programme (VLP) 2026 at Columbia University in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Leadership Programme 2026 highlights new drivers for national growth

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang emphasised Vietnam is entering a new strategic development phase with a long-term vision and strong aspiration to realise its two centenary goals, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.