Politics

Key Vietnamese leader concludes successful official visit to Singapore

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

The visit was made at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.

During the visit, Tu met with PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two sides agreed that putting the Strategic Dialogue mechanism into operation would create a channel of direct, regular and strategic exchanges between the two Parties.

Through the mechanism, the two sides’ leaders can engage in in-depth discussions on Party building, policymaking, governance and national development, while sharing views on strategic issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the Party-to-Party channel’s role in providing strategic direction for bilateral relations.

At his meeting with PAP Chairman and Minister for Education Desmond Lee, the two sides exchanged views on the objectives, visions and approaches to the leadership and ruling of the two Parties, agreeing to coordinate closely to promote comprehensive cooperation, including in science and technology and artificial intelligence. They also agreed to maintain exchanges, interactions and experience-sharing on issues of common interest, including enhancing governance capacity, cadre training, and leadership and national governance experience.

Tu also met with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. They noted that the two countries have favourable conditions to leverage their complementary strengths, particularly in emerging economic sectors, technology, innovation and human resource development. They agreed to strengthen science and technology connectivity and promote a new “three-party partnership” model involving the State, the scientific community and businesses of both countries, engaging in joint research, co-development and co-production, while together attracting investment in next-generation industries and high-tech sectors.

At his meeting with Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, the two sides agreed to make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, further increase high-level delegation exchanges and interactions among parliamentary committees, young and female parliamentarians to share experience in strengthening the legislature’s monitoring role, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust.

They also consented to actively coordinate in and support the implementation of high-level agreements, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. On the occasion, Tu conveyed an invitation from National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Speaker Seah Kian Peng to pay an official visit to Vietnam in the near future.

During the Vietnamese leader’s meeting with Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation and promote the effectiveness of the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue mechanism. They also consented to foster cooperation between Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Vietnamese partners in relevant areas, particularly in combating transnational crime, and to continue close coordination within ASEAN and multilateral mechanisms, contributing to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, enhancing its resilience and centrality in the regional architecture.

At the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by Tu and PAP Assistant Secretary-General, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing, the two sides held discussions on human resource development and technology connectivity, identifying these as areas of strategic importance to each country’s competitiveness, resilience and long-term development.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the two sides adopted the Conclusions of the First Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, agreeing to continue working together to translate the shared perceptions and orientations discussed into concrete cooperation programmes, plans and outcomes. Within the framework of the dialogue, the two sides also issued the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy.

Meeting with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Singapore, Tu affirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important national resource. He welcomed the positive results achieved by the embassy and the Vietnamese community in Singapore, while calling on them to continue leveraging the strengths of the community, including many experts and intellectuals who are ready to contribute their knowledge and technology to national development while helping promote friendship between the two countries.

At a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, the key leader reviewed Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national liberation, construction and development. He stressed that since Vietnam embarked on its renewal process, Singapore has become one of Vietnam’s leading important partners, accompanying and effectively supporting the country’s development and international integration. He expressed his wish for the two countries to continue working closely together to overcome the challenges of the times.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chan affirmed that building on the achievements of the close and enduring friendship between the two countries, nurtured by generations of their leaders, the two sides would continue to cooperate and coordinate closely to advance regional interests, promote economic integration and maintain security in Southeast Asia and the wider region.

During the visit, Tu and the high-ranking CPV delegation also visited a voter meeting point and Lau Pa Sat hawker centre.

Earlier, immediately after arriving in Singapore for the official visit, they laid flowers at the monument and memorial plaque dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh on the grounds of the Asian Civilisations Museum./.

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