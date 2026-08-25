Quang Tri seeks stronger US partnership in war legacy remediation, sustainable development

Quang Tri (VNA) - Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee Le Hong Vinh received US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on August 25 during her working trip to the central province.



At the meeting, Vinh congratulated Jennifer on beginning her tenure in Vietnam and spoke highly of her decision to make Quang Tri the first locality she has visited. He particularly noted her tribute-paying and incense-offering at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site, describing it as a meaningful gesture demonstrating her interest in the history, country and people of Vietnam, including Quang Tri.



The local leader expressed his belief that with years of experience working in the US administration and her knowledge of the region, Jennifer would help open up more practical cooperation opportunities between Quang Tri and US agencies, organisations, businesses and partners, thereby making a positive contribution to Vietnam-US relations.



Introducing the province’s potential and advantages, the provincial chairman said Quang Tri is working to build an open and transparent investment environment and facilitate the mobilisation of domestic and foreign resources, including from US businesses, organisations and partners.



He spoke highly of the practical and effective support provided by the US Government, organisations and partners in helping Quang Tri address the legacy of war, particularly through mine clearance efforts. The results achieved have not only helped clear contaminated land and ensure people’s safety, but also expanded the province’s socio-economic development space.



Quang Tri is currently implementing its 2026–2035 Action Programme on Addressing the Post-war Bomb and Mine Legacy, with the goal of becoming the first locality in Vietnam to meet the criteria for a “mine-Safe province” by 2035, he said.



He noted that the province hopes to continue receiving attention, partnership and support from the US Government and partners in surveying and clearing mines, mine-risk education, assistance for war victims and capacity building for specialised agencies.



Another area of cooperation highly valued by Quang Tri is the Pacific Partnership, Pacific Friendship programme. The selection of the province to host the programme for two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026, demonstrates the attention and trust of the US Government and international partners toward the locality.



Beyond war legacy remediation, Quang Tri also hopes to strengthen cooperation with US agencies, organisations, businesses and partners in areas with significant potential, including education, human resource development, health care, digital transformation, clean energy, climate change adaptation, high-tech agriculture and sustainable livelihood development, he added.



Vinh also expressed appreciation for US efforts to coordinate in the search for US military personnel missing in action (MIA) in Vietnam. He said such humanitarian cooperation is of particular significance, helping heal the wounds of war, build trust and create an important foundation for Vietnam-US relations.



According to him, Quang Tri is currently actively carrying out the search, recovery and identification of the remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers. The province hopes to continue receiving cooperation, information and experience sharing, and relevant research findings from the US side, particularly methods and technologies that can support the search for and identification of people missing in wartime.



Speaking at the meeting, Jennifer affirmed that the US Government would continue supporting Vietnamese localities, including Quang Tri, in addressing the legacy of war, particularly mine clearance. She said she would continue to pay attention to and support Quang Tri and serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between the province and US agencies, organisations, businesses and partners in the coming period./.

VNA