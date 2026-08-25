Politics

Former youth volunteers urged to keep tradition alive, uphold solidarity, sustain faith

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people always deeply appreciate and remain grateful for the great contributions and sacrifices made by generations of Vietnamese youth volunteers during the past struggle for national independence and reunification.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (10th from left, first row) poses for a photo with former youth volunteers. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam (10th from left, first row) poses for a photo with former youth volunteers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 25 called on former youth volunteers to continue upholding the noble traditions of their generation, fostering comradeship and contributing to national development in the new era.

The top leader made the appeal at a meeting in Hanoi with outstanding delegates attending the 5th National Congress of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association for the 2026-2031 term.

He affirmed that the Party, State and people always deeply appreciate and remain grateful for the great contributions and sacrifices made by generations of Vietnamese youth volunteers during the past struggle for national independence and reunification.

General Secretary and President Lam praised the achievements made by the associations at all levels during the past term, saying they demonstrated that although former youth volunteers are now older, their sense of responsibility, determination and comradeship remain as strong as ever.

The General Secretary and President emphasised that the role of former youth volunteers did not end with the war. As the countryentered a period of peace, renewal and development, their role has continued in new forms, suited to their age, health and living conditions as well as the country’s development requirements.

If during the war, youth volunteers opened roads for troops to advance, today they continue to open paths in awareness, in preserving traditions, in lifestyle, in the spirit of innovation and in civic responsibility, so that younger generations can move firmly forward, he said.

The leader noted that Vietnam is now facing major opportunities and a new development landscape, while also confronting significant challenges and increasingly demanding requirements set out by the 14th National Party Congress.

Against this backdrop, he asked the 5th National Congress of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association to conduct thorough, democratic and responsible discussions; objectively assess its achievements, frankly identify shortcomings, and adopt practical orientations, tasks and solutions for the next term.

He stressed that the association must continue to preserve its nature, traditions and noble objectives, and build itself into a united and trusted common home for former youth volunteers.

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Party General Secretary and President To Lam speaks at the meeting in Hanoi with outstanding delegates attending the 5th National Congress of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association for the 2026-2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam also underscored the need to further strengthen education on revolutionary traditions, describing this as a particularly important responsibility and a unique advantage of the association. He called for the proactive collection, verification, preservation and digitalisation of documents, memoirs, photographs and artifacts, alongside the organisation of meetings, seminars, tours to historical relic sites, and other meaningful experiential activities.

Former youth volunteers, he said, should continue to set examples in social life and patriotic emulation movements. Depending on their health and capabilities, they should contribute to Party building, State and local governance, policy formulation, environmental protection, disaster response, social welfare and the building of united communities.

The General Secretary and President called for strong innovation in the association’s content and methods of operation towards a streamlined, flexible and grassroots-oriented model, with results serving as the key measure of effectiveness.

He stressed that the courage shown during the past wars must be continued through resilience in overcoming today’s difficulties; the determination to open roads must be carried forward through innovation; and comradeship must spread into human solidarity, social responsibility and the strength of great national unity./.

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