Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with former youth volunteers, the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, and the opening of the World Peoples Assembly Days in Vietnam are among news highlights on August 25 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 25 called for stronger and more effective social welfare policies to ensure that every Vietnamese citizen, regardless of where they live or their circumstances, is protected against major risks, has access to essential services and enjoys opportunities for development.

Speaking at a working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies, particularly those for vulnerable groups, General Secretary and President Lam noted that under the Party’s leadership, the State's management and the joint efforts of society, social welfare work has achieved important results in recent years. However, policies supporting vulnerable groups still face shortcomings, requiring a shift in mindset, policy improvements and more decisive and effective implementation. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam on August 25 called on former youth volunteers to continue upholding the noble traditions of their generation, fostering comradeship and contributing to national development in the new era.

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Party General Secretary and President To Lam (10th from left, first row) poses for a photo with former youth volunteers. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader made the appeal at a meeting in Hanoi with outstanding delegates attending the 5th National Congress of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association for the 2026-2031 term. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung spoke highly of the close and regular cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao agencies responsible for inspection, auditing and anti-corruption while hosting Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos, in Hanoi on August 25.

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches the highest importance and priority to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked the northern port city of Hai Phong to pay greater attention to improving the material and spiritual well-being of veteran Party members, while attending a ceremony held by the municipal Party Organisation on August 25 to present Party membership badges to them.

Marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) and in line with regulations implementing the Party Statutes, the Hai Phong Party Organisation presented the badges to 18,524 members with at least 30 years of Party membership. Of these, 22 members received the 80-year Party membership badges, three the 75-year and 25 the 70-year. Read full story

– President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi on August 25 visited and studied high-tech agricultural and seafood processing models in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The trip to Trung An High-Tech Agriculture JSC and Can Tho Import-Export Seafood JSC (Caseamex) was part of the Ivorian leader's official visit to Vietnam from August 23-26. Read full story

– Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.

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Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Themed “Towards a Resilient Future: Elevating Singapore-Vietnam Partnership for Technology and Capacity Building to New Height”, the dialogue marked a new mechanism for strategic exchanges between the two ruling Parties. Read full story

– Politburo member and Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on August 25 as part of his official visit to the city-state.

Welcoming Tu and the high-ranking CPV delegation, Wong described the visit and the first Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue as significant milestones in the bilateral relations. He said the new mechanism will help complete the three pillars of bilateral relations – Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, thus strengthening political trust and creating fresh momentum for the Singapore-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

– Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on August 25 as part of his official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue.

Against the backdrop of strong development in bilateral ties following their upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Shanmugaratnam expressed his belief that Tu’s visit, together with the success of the dialogue, would further consolidate political trust, enhance mutual understanding between the two countries’ leaders and provide fresh impetus for relations to develop more deeply, substantively and effectively in the new period. Read full story

– The opening session of the World Peoples Assembly Days in Vietnam took place in Hanoi on August 25, marking the first time the event has been held in Vietnam.

The World Peoples Assembly's delegation was led by Andrey Belyaninov, Secretary-General of the World Peoples Assembly's and member of the Commission of Russia for UNESCO. Read full story./.

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