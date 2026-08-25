Politics

Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation between courts, judicial agencies

Amid the sound relations between the two Parties and countries, cooperation between judicial agencies has assumed an increasingly important role, contributing to the effective implementation of the common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two sides.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang (L) is welcomed by Ying Yong, Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China. (Photo: VNA)
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang (L) is welcomed by Ying Yong, Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A high-level delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam, led its Chief Justice Nguyen Van Quang, is paying a working visit to China from August 24-28, with a series of activities in Beijing aimed at deepening cooperation between courts and judicial agencies of the two countries.

On August 25, Quang met with Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during which he affirmed that consolidating and developing the friendship and long-term cooperation with China is a consistent policy, a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

Amid the sound relations between the two Parties and countries, cooperation between judicial agencies has assumed an increasingly important role, contributing to the effective implementation of the common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two sides, he said.

Quang spoke highly of China’s achievements in judicial reform, particularly its efforts to uphold the Party’s leadership over political and legal affairs, place the people at the centre, promote law-based governance, ensure judicial fairness and accelerate the development of digital platforms serving political and legal affairs.

For his part, Chen highly valued the positive and effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Courts of Vietnam and China and expressed his hope that both sides will continue to maintain and strengthen cooperation through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, particularly between local courts in border areas.

The same day, Quang held talks with Zhang Jun, President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of China.

Recalling the positive outcomes of the second conference of people's courts of provinces that share the Vietnam-China border, held in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province in November 2025, Quang said he wants to continue working with his Chinese counterpart to exchange views and share experience on issues of mutual concern, and promote new directions and initiatives to make cooperation between the courts deeper, more practical and effective.

The Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the Supreme People’s Court of China to effectively and substantively implement important common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, thereby contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

At the talks, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the courts over recent years, noting that on the basis of their cooperation agreement, ties have expanded through high-level and local-level delegation exchanges, professional exchanges and training for judges and court officials, as well as coordination at multilateral judicial forums.

A key focus of the talks was the exchange of experience in three areas of particular interest to Vietnam: the Party’s leadership over the court system; the development of digital courts and application of digital technologies in judicial activities; and cassation and retrial procedures.

The Chief Justices also discussed future collaboration, with priority given to maintaining delegation exchanges at all levels, strengthening professional experience sharing and training for judges and court officials, and further promoting the effectiveness of the conference of people’s courts of border provinces.

They also discussed new forms of cooperation suited to practical needs, including a proposal to establish a joint mediation centre for Vietnam-China cross-border civil and commercial disputes and the planned ASEAN-China Judicial Forum in Da Nang city in October.

Before the talks, Quang visited the Smart Court Laboratory of the Supreme People’s Court of China to learn about its digital court model and application of artificial intelligence in judicial activities.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam met with Ying Yong, Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China. Quang praised the procuratorate’s achievements in law enforcement and protection of public interests, particularly its experience in public-interest litigation, application of science and technology, and combating high-tech and transnational crimes.

He also welcomed the positive development in cooperation between the procuracy agencies of the two countries, particularly orientations identified in the Vietnam-China Joint Statement on April 17, 2026.

During the visit, Quang also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in China, laid flowers and offered incense at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh, and met with the embassy's officials and representatives of Vietnamese agencies in China./.

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