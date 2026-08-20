Politics

Tightening ties with China remains top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy: Deputy PM

Amid complex, rapid and unpredictable developments in the regional and international situation, Vietnam and China should effectively implement important common perceptions reached by their top leaders, and continuously consolidate and develop bilateral ties, especially in areas of substantive cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei on August 20. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei on August 20. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam considers strengthening relations with China a top priority in its overall foreign policy, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra told Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei on August 20.

At their meeting, Tra spoke highly of the ambassador’s and the embassy’s positive contributions to the development of Vietnam-China relations, particularly their successful coordination in arranging high-level diplomatic activities, including the General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to China and a phone call between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship between the two countries' Parties, States and people, she noted that amid complex, rapid and unpredictable developments in the regional and international situation, the two sides should effectively implement important common perceptions reached by their top leaders, and continuously consolidate and develop bilateral ties, especially in areas of substantive cooperation.

Briefing the ambassador on Vietnam’s recent situation, particularly the issuance, dissemination and implementation of key strategic resolutions for the country’s new development period, Tra called on the two sides to maintain close coordination, efficiently carry out cooperation agreements, promote exchanges at all levels, enhance the effectiveness of practical collaboration across fields, and support each other in realising development goals.

Congratulating China on its development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, the Deputy PM spoke highly of the country’s development experience. She expressed her hope that the two sides will increase exchanges and share experience in areas such as apparatus organisation, high-quality human resources development, talent attraction and utilisation, tourism, cultural industries, health care, particularly traditional medicine, and other social fields.

For his part, He affirmed that relations between the two Parties and countries are enjoying a period of strong development, with frequent high-level contacts, practical cooperation across various fields, and particularly robust growth in trade, investment and tourism, alongside vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

He congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements, especially its strong reforms in numerous fields under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by General Secretary and President To Lam. He affirmed that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen exchanges and share experience, jointly advance the cause of socialism development in each country, and deliver tangible benefits to their people./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra #Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei China
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Checking tickets before passengers board the train at Hai Phong Station. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-China rail link prioritised to boost trade

The Ministry of Construction said it has tasked the Vietnam Railway Authority with working alongside relevant Chinese agencies to develop detailed plans for the Hai Phong–Ha Long–Mong Cai railway, which is slated for completion in 2026.

Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs (L), meets with Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up bilateral cooperation

The two ministers agreed to continue seriously and effectively implementing important common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries; promote the strategic guiding role of high-level exchanges; and advance the building of the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in an increasingly practical and profound manner in accordance with the “six major orientations”.

See more

Cambodia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun speaks at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to achieve development goals: Cambodian First Deputy PM

Cambodia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun described the friendship between the two countries as special and invaluable, stressing that mutual assistance, both in the past and at present, has contributed to development and prosperity for their peoples.

A rendering of the social housing project for the police force in Hung Yen (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss measures to develop affordable rental housing

The amendments to the 2023 Housing Law aim to further institutionalise the Party and State's policies on improving the socialist-oriented market economy, creating a favourable, transparent and secure legal environment with lower compliance costs, improving the investment and business climate, and simplifying administrative procedures for construction investment.

Deputy State Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Bui Quoc Dung (L) presents a souvenir to President of the Supreme Audit Office of the Czech Republic Miloslav Kala at the meeting in Prague on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in public auditing

Cooperation between the SAV and SAO has been maintained through both bilateral channels and international audit organisations. The two agencies coordinate and support each other within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) and Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI).

A performance at the programme (Photo: VNA)

NA President attends political-artistic programme celebrating national milestones

The programme contributed to educating younger generations about their responsibility to preserve and build on the achievements of the revolution, while fostering a spirit of enthusiasm and patriotic emulation and encouraging officials, Party members and people from all walks of life to harness the strength of great national unity to join hands in building and firmly safeguarding the nation.

Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Vu Quyet Tien (R) presents a painting of Ha Long Bay to Senator, PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh pledges to facilitate Mexican investment

Quang Ninh hopes to further strengthen cooperation with Mexican localities, organisations and businesses, particularly by attracting investment in tourism, processing and manufacturing, science and technology, education and training, and healthcare.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics' key leaders on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must serve as model of Party building: Top leader

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must become a place where new issues are detected early, difficult problems are studied thoroughly, practical experience is elevated into theory, and theory is translated into action so that every cadre graduating from the academy is firmer in political mettle, clearer in theoretical thinking, more responsible and more effective in serving the Party, the country and the people, said top leader To Lam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van (R) receives Watanabe Tetsuya, President of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), in Hanoi on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia-based research institute ready to contribute ideas to APEC 2027 discussions

ERIA attaches great importance to collaboration with Vietnam and stands ready to further promote its strengths in research and policy advice to contribute to the country’s development goals through ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation, particularly in energy connectivity, infrastructure, digital connectivity, green transformation and high-quality human resources development.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 20

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 20

A meeting to discuss a project reviewing the five-year implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, Vietnam's plan to award 1,500 full scholarships for strategic technology training abroad, and Dak Lak province seeking the UNESCO Global Geopark recognition for Phu Yen Geopark are among news highlights on August 20.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Party leadership must closely link with targets, outcomes, accountability: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam said the review of the Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW implementation is an important political task in the building of the Party and the political system. It should examine how the Party exercises its leadership and ruling role and how the entire political system translates the Party’s guidelines and policies into action and concrete results.