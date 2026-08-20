Politics

Vietnam welcomes China’s simplification of visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens: spokesperson

China’s simplification of visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens will facilitate travel and trade and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s press briefing on August 20.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes and hopes that China will continue to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens entering China, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s press briefing on August 20.

Hang made the statement while responding to a reporter’s question about the latest announcement by China’s National Immigration Administration that starting August 20, 2026, citizens of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan will be eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit policy and a 30-day visa-free entry policy for Hainan.

This move will facilitate travel and trade and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, she stated, adding that “in this spirit, the two countries will continue to cooperate in this direction.”

Also at the press briefing, responding to a reporter’s question about reports that Pakistani authorities had recently detained 230 people allegedly involved in an illegal scam call-centre network in Islamabad, including Vietnamese citizens. The spokesperson said that according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency and National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency had recently detained some Vietnamese citizens on suspicion of violating residency and labour regulations.

The embassy worked with local authorities to verify the information, ascertain the identities of those detained, and take necessary protection measures for them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also instructed the embassy to continue working closely with local authorities, monitor the case, and request that the security and safety of Vietnamese citizens be ensured, Hang said. The embassy has also been asked to coordinate closely with relevant agencies in Vietnam to verify the identities and continue taking appropriate protection measures.

“These are timely and appropriate measures, taken in accordance with local laws,” Hang added./.

VNA
#Simplification of visa procedures #visa-free entry China
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