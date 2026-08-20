Vietnam resolved to prevent origin fraud, illegal transshipment: spokesperson

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam remains resolute in preventing origin fraud and the illegal transshipment of goods, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on August 20.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in response to a reporter’s question about the US identifying more than 40 trading partners, including Vietnam, as being at risk of being used to circumvent US tariffs.

She underscored that Vietnam advocates healthy trade cooperation with its partners on the basis of free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade, in line with bilateral and multilateral agreements and World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

At the same time, Vietnam has been focusing on strengthening institutions and enhancing its capacity to enforce legal frameworks and regulations on preventing origin fraud in particular and trade fraud in general, she said.

Hang affirmed that, in the course of international economic integration, Vietnam has made firm international commitments to combat all forms of trade fraud, worked closely with partners to ensure their strict implementation, and had its efforts recognised by the international community.

“We will continue discussions on US concerns in a constructive spirit, in line with the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby maintaining stable and mutually beneficial economic and trade relations between the two countries, while contributing to a transparent and healthy investment and business environment in Vietnam,” she said./.

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