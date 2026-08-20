Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 23 to 26.
The visit is made at the invitation of President of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Five decades of Vietnam – Côte d’Ivoire friendship
Côte d’Ivoire is currently Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in Africa. Since 2015, bilateral trade has grown rapidly, driven largely by Vietnam’s imports of raw cashew nuts and cotton and Côte d’Ivoire’s imports of rice. Trade turnover reached 1.22 billion USD in 2024 and 1.2 billion USD in the first eight months of 2025.