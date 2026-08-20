☕ Afternoon briefing on August 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam emphasised the need to adopt a leadership approach that links every task with clear targets, deliverables, and accountability.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks on August 20 while chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation to discuss a project reviewing the five-year implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, dated November 17, 2022, on continuing to renew the methodology of the Party’s leadership and rule over the political system in the new period. Read full story



– Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le on August 19 presented his credentials to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, officially beginning his tenure in the Central Asian country.



Speaking after the ceremony, Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story



– The Vietnamese Ambassador in Israel, representatives of its Science and Technology Section, and the head of FPT Israel, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation of Vietnam, have met with Israeli experts, scientists and technology entrepreneurs to explore ways to connect the two countries’ technology ecosystems and advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation.



During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said cooperation between Vietnam and Israel should focus on connecting science, technology and innovation ecosystems of the two countries, leveraging their complementary strengths to develop practical, effective and sustainable cooperation models. Read full story



– Vietnam will offer full scholarships to outstanding students and young scientists to study and conduct research in strategic technologies at leading universities worldwide under a programme approved by the Government.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg approving the programme, which is designed to build a high-quality workforce for strategic technology fields and support the target of making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. Read full story



– School students will receive 12 periods of artificial intelligence (AI) education each academic year under a framework recently issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.

An AI-applied class at Chu Van An Lower Secondary School in Kim Bang ward, Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

The framework aims to develop students’ AI competencies and gradually prepare human resources capable of adapting to rapid advances in science, technology and digital transformation. Read full story



– Dak Lak province is implementing a project to seek UNESCO Global Geopark recognition for Phu Yen Geopark, aiming to preserve its rich geological, natural, cultural and historical heritage while leveraging these values to promote sustainable tourism, improve local livelihoods and showcase the eastern part of the province.



Established in 2024, Phu Yen Geopark covers nearly 2,000sq.km of land and about 1,000sq.km of sea across 22 communes and wards in eastern Dak Lak. With nearly 189km of coastline, offshore islands, rocky cliffs, beaches, lagoons and bays, the area boasts rich geological, landscape, cultural and biodiversity values. It is also home to diverse ethnic groups, including the Kinh, Hoa, Cham, E De and Ba Na. Read full story./.