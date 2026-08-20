Phu Tho, German bank discuss wastewater treatment plan for Da River's left bank

Phu Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho People's Committee Quach Tat Liem chaired a meeting on August 20 with a visiting delegation from Germany's KfW Development Bank to discuss the implementation of Hoa Binh’s drainage and wastewater treatment system project, funded by ODA loans from the KfW.



The project is being implemented in the former Hoa Binh city, now Hoa Binh ward. It has a total investment of 688.7 billion VND (26.38 million USD), including 507.3 billion VND in ODA and 181.4 billion VND in counterpart funding. Major components include a wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations, a collection network, and connection infrastructure.



The construction package for the wastewater treatment plant and pumping stations has now reached 100% completion. Trial operations are expected to begin in September, with the facilities scheduled to be handed over and put into use in December this year. Package No. 3 has also been completed, while Package No. 2 is about 80% complete and is expected to be put into operation in September.



At the meeting, the project management board proposed removing several unimplemented items under Package No. 2, with an estimated value of around 19 billion VND. It also proposed not proceeding with additional household connection works, as the existing collection system is already capable of conveying wastewater from households to the treatment plant.



The participants also discussed a wastewater treatment plan for the left bank of the Da River. According to the project management board, wastewater collected by the system will be conveyed to an industrial park treatment plant in accordance with the project's design.



The industrial park's investor is currently building a new wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 3,000cu.m per day. Once completed, the existing treatment facility is expected to have around 600cu.m per day of spare capacity.



Speaking at the meeting, Liem asked the management board to thoroughly review the items proposed for adjustment, ensuring they are consistent with actual conditions, comply with regulations, and are agreed upon with the KfW. He also called for the urgent completion of the collection system, trial operation, and commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant as scheduled.



He requested that relevant agencies continue to work closely with the German bank and accelerate the remaining tasks to ensure the project is completed on schedule, maximise the effectiveness of investment capital and gradually improve the capacity for wastewater collection and treatment, thereby contributing to a better urban environment in Hoa Binh./.











VNA