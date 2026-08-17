More than 10 dolphins spotted off Ly Son coast

Quang Ngai (VNA) – A pod of more than 10 dolphins was spotted swimming near Ben Dinh Port in Ly Son special zone, central Quang Ngai province, on the morning of August 17, attracting the attention of local residents and visitors.

Phan Hau, 41, a resident of Ly Son, said that at around 8:33am, while operating the An Vinh Express 1 passenger vessel leaving Ben Dinh Port, he saw the pod swimming about one nautical mile offshore.

The appearance of the dolphins created an interesting sight for those on board and was considered a positive sign for the marine environment and the fishing activities of locals.

Hau noted such a large pod is rarely seen in the waters around the island. In the past, local residents have seen only small groups of about four to five dolphins.

Nguyen Van Huy, Chairman of the Ly Son special zone People's Committee, said local authorities have advised residents, fishermen, and tourists to help protect the dolphins and refrain from chasing, surrounding, or engaging in any activities that could disturb their natural behaviour.

Huy also urged watercraft operators who encounter the pod to reduce speed and maintain a safe distance, while discouraging boats from gathering around the dolphins to film or take photographs.

If injured, stranded, or abnormal dolphins are spotted, residents should promptly notify the People's Committee and relevant authorities for guidance and assistance, he recommended.

“Protecting the dolphins will not only help preserve biodiversity and the marine ecosystem, but also add value to the island’s natural landscape and environment", the official said.

He added that this is also in line with Ly Son’s orientation of becoming a green, friendly, and sustainable tourist destination./.