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PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.

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Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to overcome shared challenges and create sustainable values that benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 24.

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister for Education of Singapore Desmond Lee on August 24 in the island-city state.

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

These days, agricultural trade activities, particularly durians, have been brisk at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son. To ensure smooth customs clearance, local authorities are supporting businesses while maintaining strict controls over product quality, origin and quarantine requirements.

Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy

Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 chaired a working session with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the national strategy for attracting, utilising and developing talent in key sectors and fields that contribute to rapid and sustainable national development in the new era.

Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation on August 24 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation arrived at Changi Airport at August 24 noon (local time), beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.

Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships

Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships

Vietnam and Singapore are deepening cooperation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Strong government support and proactive engagement from the two business communities are creating new momentum for the bilateral digital economy and helping enterprises from both countries compete more confidently in global markets.

Bach Long Vy Special Zone braces for Storm Narra

Bach Long Vy Special Zone braces for Storm Narra

Bach Long Vy Special Zone in Hai Phong is directly affected by Storm Narra, with winds at levels 7-8, gusting to levels 9-10, and waves nearly 3 meters high. Local authorities have stepped up measures to protect residents and secure vessels.

Vietnam paves new way for high-quality FDI

Vietnam paves new way for high-quality FDI

The Political Bureau issued Resolution No. 10 on June 8 on developing the foreign-invested economic sector in the new period. The resolution is expected to bring a major shift in Vietnam’s FDI attraction strategy, moving from prioritising investment volume to focusing on quality, with technology, innovation and linkages with domestic enterprises at the centre.

Young hands carrying Muong heritage forward

Young hands carrying Muong heritage forward

Born and raised in Hoa Binh ward, Phu Tho province, Bui Thi Linh has seen Muong cultural traditions gradually fade from everyday life. Driven by these concerns, she embarked on her own journey to preserve and promote her ethnic heritage.

Lai Chau turns potential into opportunity

Lai Chau turns potential into opportunity

Lai Chau province combines strategic location, rich natural resources, diverse cultural heritage and strong development ambitions. With improved planning, infrastructure and a more investor-friendly environment, the northern mountainous province is opening new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Keeping the salt fields of Chau Ha alive

Keeping the salt fields of Chau Ha alive

Under the scorching sun, salt farmers at Chau Ha salt field in Mai Phu commune, Ha Tinh province, work from early morning until late afternoon to produce pure white salt. But behind this generations-old trade are concerns over unstable incomes, weak demand and the risk of the craft fading as younger people seek other livelihoods.