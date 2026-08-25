New impetus positions Vietnamese games as cultural ambassadors

Hanoi (VNA) – A draft decree proposing amendments to Decree No. 147/2024/ND-CP on the management, provision and use of internet services and online information has introduced a range of policies aimed at supporting Vietnam’s game industry.

As games are identified as one of the country’s six key cultural industries, the proposed changes are expected to create more opportunities for domestic businesses to develop products while bringing Vietnamese history and culture to global audiences.

Under the draft, games produced by Vietnamese businesses that own the relevant intellectual property, feature Vietnamese cultural or historical elements, and have at least 30% Vietnamese employees directly involved in production would be eligible for incentives.

Games designed for education, publicity or the promotion of Vietnamese cultural and historical values are proposed to receive corporate income tax exemptions for two years and a 50% reduction in tax payable for the following four years. Experts involved in developing such games could also receive personal income tax incentives. A specialised council of cultural and historical experts would assess game content to determine whether products qualify for the proposed policies.

The draft also proposes a new testing mechanism. Eligible games could be released on a trial basis for 30 days, with two extensions allowed for a maximum testing period of 90 days before official licensing, provided they have fewer than 10,000 players and generate no revenue.

The mechanism could be particularly useful for small and independent Vietnamese studios, which often have to make major investments before knowing whether their products will be well received. A trial period would allow developers to test products, gather feedback and improve games before official release.

Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Vietnam currently has favourable conditions to develop the game industry.

For the first time, games have been identified as one of six key cultural industries requiring investment and development, while developers investing in historical and cultural games can benefit from incentives, he said.

He stressed the need to connect all parts of the game ecosystem, from regulators and businesses to developers, technology platforms and the gaming community. This would help Vietnamese games move beyond domestic production and distribution to build creative brands with a distinct Vietnamese identity and international potential.



From games to cultural exports

The policy changes come as Vietnam’s game market has already established a significant foundation.

According to GameGeek, a platform that tracks and analyses game industry data, Vietnam had 210 active game studios and recorded 4.9 billion mobile game downloads in 2025.

Google Play data showed that total downloads of games and applications in Vietnam reached 8.5 billion last year, up 39% year-on-year, while revenue generated by publishers increased 69%.

However, market size is only part of the story. Vietnam’s greater advantage lies in its rich cultural resources.

Dao Quang Tuan, CEO of Funtap Games JSC, said Vietnam has a deep cultural heritage and countless stories that can be developed into games.

The industry should move beyond domestic production and distribution to build distinctive game brands and export Vietnamese culture, he said.

Games such as “Hao khi Dong A” and “Thu thanh su Viet” have explored Vietnamese history, legends and cultural traditions, showing how local cultural materials can be transformed into engaging game content.



Experts, however, stress that policy incentives cannot replace product quality. Vietnamese developers need to improve storytelling, build distinctive brands and create experiences that appeal to international players without losing their cultural identity.

Vietnamese games are therefore at an important turning point. Policy provides greater room for experimentation and investment, the market offers a growing player base, and culture provides a rich source of creative material.

The challenge is to turn Vietnamese stories into compelling products that encourage players to discover the history, people and cultural values behind them.

“If there are appropriate policies, the target of generating 1 billion USD in revenue by 2030 is achievable,” Do said, adding that Vietnam should also focus on training human resources and developing games for education and the promotion of its culture and history./.