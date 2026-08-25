FIFA President, Secretary-General to attend ASEAN Cup 2026 final’s second leg in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary-General Mattias Grafström will be in the stands at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi to watch the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Vietnam and Thailand on August 26, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



Over the years, Infantino has attended a number of major football events in Southeast Asia. Most recently, in January 2023, he attended the second leg of the AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Cup 2022 final between Thailand and Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium in Thailand.



The FIFA President’s return to watch a final between Vietnam and Thailand once again reflects the world football governing body’s keen interest in regional competitions, national teams and the development of football in Southeast Asia.



The occasion also provides Vietnamese football with an opportunity to showcase the image of a sport that continues to make steady progress, backed by increasingly systematic investment in national teams, youth development, infrastructure and the hosting of international football events.



For the Vietnamese national team, the match at My Dinh National Stadium carries particular significance as head coach Kim Sang-sik and his players stand on the verge of making history by successfully defending their ASEAN Cup title.



Vietnam secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Rajamangala Stadium of Thailand on August 22, thanks to goals from Nguyen Hai Long and Nguyen Quang Hai, giving the defending champions a valuable advantage ahead of the decisive home leg./.

VNA