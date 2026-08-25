Inspection-supervision cooperation helps nurture Vietnam-Laos ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh chaired talks with a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25.



Vanhxay is also Politburo Member, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos.



Thanh, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, stressed that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos continues to deepen, underpinned by a very high level of political trust. He also highlighted the key role played by the two inspection commissions in consolidating the political foundation and building clean and strong Parties.



Looking ahead, the two agencies will continue to effectively implement their 2022-2026 cooperation agreement, maintain high-level and professional delegation exchanges, and focus on sharing professional experience in inspection and supervision. They will also expand cooperation in digital transformation and strengthen training and capacity building for inspectors to meet the requirements of their tasks in the new situation.



For his part, Vanhxay spoke highly of the practical nature of the issues shared by the Vietnamese side, particularly new approaches to preventing violations at an early stage and from afar, the emphasis on improving the inspection and supervision institutional framework from the beginning of each tenure, and the implementation of digital transformation within Vietnam’s inspection sector.



He affirmed that these are valuable lessons for Laos to study and apply in line with its own realities.



Expressing strong support for the proposed areas of cooperation, the Lao side asked the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection to continue providing support and close coordination in training and improving the capacity of inspectors at all levels in Laos, as well as offering advice and sharing technical solutions and infrastructure for digital transformation and the development of databases for the Lao inspection sector.



The heads of the two delegations expressed their deep belief that the outcomes of the talks would not only usher in a new, practical and effective step in cooperation between the two inspection commissions, but also make an important contribution to preserving, nurturing and further developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people./.

VNA