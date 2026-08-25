Politics

Inspection-supervision cooperation helps nurture Vietnam-Laos ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection and its Lao counterpart will continue to effectively implement their 2022-2026 cooperation agreement, maintain high-level and professional delegation exchanges, and focus on sharing professional experience in inspection and supervision.

At the talks between Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh and a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
At the talks between Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh and a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh chaired talks with a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25.

Vanhxay is also Politburo Member, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos.

Thanh, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, stressed that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos continues to deepen, underpinned by a very high level of political trust. He also highlighted the key role played by the two inspection commissions in consolidating the political foundation and building clean and strong Parties.

Looking ahead, the two agencies will continue to effectively implement their 2022-2026 cooperation agreement, maintain high-level and professional delegation exchanges, and focus on sharing professional experience in inspection and supervision. They will also expand cooperation in digital transformation and strengthen training and capacity building for inspectors to meet the requirements of their tasks in the new situation.

For his part, Vanhxay spoke highly of the practical nature of the issues shared by the Vietnamese side, particularly new approaches to preventing violations at an early stage and from afar, the emphasis on improving the inspection and supervision institutional framework from the beginning of each tenure, and the implementation of digital transformation within Vietnam’s inspection sector.

He affirmed that these are valuable lessons for Laos to study and apply in line with its own realities.

Expressing strong support for the proposed areas of cooperation, the Lao side asked the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection to continue providing support and close coordination in training and improving the capacity of inspectors at all levels in Laos, as well as offering advice and sharing technical solutions and infrastructure for digital transformation and the development of databases for the Lao inspection sector.

The heads of the two delegations expressed their deep belief that the outcomes of the talks would not only usher in a new, practical and effective step in cooperation between the two inspection commissions, but also make an important contribution to preserving, nurturing and further developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Laos ties #Inspection-supervision cooperation #Tran Sy Thanh #Vanhxay Phongsavanh Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Representatives of the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command and the Military Commands and Departments of Public Security of the three Lao provinces of Xiengkhuang, Bolikhamsai and Houaphanh at the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in border management and security

On this occasion, they signed memoranda of understanding, agreeing to step up coordination in managing and protecting the border, while tightening control of cross-border movement through border gates, trails and crossings with the aim of promptly detecting and handling cases of illegal entry and exit and other violations, contributing to maintaining political security and social order and safety in border areas.

See more

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader concludes successful official visit to Singapore

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, France boost defence cooperation across multiple areas

Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with France, an important member of the European Union (EU) and Vietnam’s first comprehensive strategic partner within the EU. Bilateral relations have made effective progress in a wide range of areas, including economy and trade, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism, as well as defence and security.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties

The two sides agreed that the dialogue will help establish a direct, regular and strategic channel for exchanges between the two Parties, through which they can conduct in-depth discussions on Party building, policy making, governance and national development, while sharing views on strategic issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the Party-to-Party channel’s role in providing strategic orientations for the bilateral ties.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean President

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Singapore, one of its top partners in the region. The establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 were important milestones, reflecting the maturity of bilateral ties and the shared vision of the two countries’ leaders for long-term cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for ensuring every citizen access to essential services, development opportunities

According to the top leader, by 2030, Vietnam should basically establish a multi-layer, inclusive and digitalised social welfare system that guarantees minimum social protection for all citizens. By 2045, the system should approach the standards of developed, high-income countries, featuring quality services, sustainable financing, transparent governance and the capacity to respond rapidly to emerging risks.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) with a veteran Party member of the Hai Phong Party Organisation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for better care for veteran Party members

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that every badge presented to Party members in Hai Phong on the occasion served as a reminder that the Party has grown from the people, fought for the people, sacrificed for the people, and pursued reform and development for the people.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

The first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue helped translate political trust between the two Parties into practical cooperation orientations and programmes, contributing to substantive and sustainable development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and meeting the development needs of both countries in the new era.

Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore issue Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the August 25 meeting that reviews the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders substantive education reform

The sector should reduce rote and exam-oriented learning and promote self-study, practical experience, independent thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while cutting administrative and formalistic burdens on teachers.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.