☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 with officials included in the leadership planning managed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, during which he highlighted actual results, credibility, and trust earned in practice as the ultimate measures for each person.



Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned. Read full story



– The Hanoi Party Committee held a ceremony on August 26 to present 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to 53 members of the municipal Party Organisation, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered remarks at the event.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and veteran Party members receiving Party membership badges at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

This occasion, 20,920 members of the Hanoi Party Organisation were presented with the badges for 30 years or more of membership. Of these, 160 have been awarded those marking 70 years or more of Party membership. A total of 53 members who were in good health attended the ceremony. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged Chinese companies to continue regarding Vietnam as a long-term production and trade base, while boosting investment into higher-quality projects with more advanced technologies and stronger spillover effects.



Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 with Chinese firms operating in Vietnam, PM Hung said he hoped that Chinese companies will continue working closely with Vietnam to better unlock the potential, strengths and complementarities of the two economies. Read full story



– President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on August 26 called for the findings of a comprehensive review of Vietnam’s system of legal normative documents to be immediately translated into concrete legislative and executive action, stressing that the review must ultimately remove institutional bottlenecks and create new room for national development.



Chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive Review of the System of Legal Normative Documents in Hanoi, NA President Man, head of the Steering Committee, said the review is a critically important task that has received close attention from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. Read full story



– Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung proposed four key directions for cooperation at the 11th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting, which took place in Hangzhou, China, on August 25.

An overview of the 11th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Hangzhou on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, bringing together agricultural leaders from the 21 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) member economies was regarded as one of the most strategically significant events in the APEC 2026 agenda, as the region accounts for nearly half of global food production and trade. Read full story



– The team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) defeated the squad of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security in the final in Hanoi on August 25 to win the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026.



The victory saw the VPA squad successfully defend the title, following the previous edition of the tournament held in 2023. Read full story./.