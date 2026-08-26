Culture - Sports

Vietnam People’s Army team win ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament

The team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) defeated the squad of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security in the final in Hanoi on August 25 to win the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026.

The championship title of the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 presented to the Vietnam People’s Army team in Hanoi on August 25. (Photo: VNA)
The championship title of the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 presented to the Vietnam People’s Army team in Hanoi on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) defeated the squad of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security in the final in Hanoi on August 25 to win the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026.

The victory saw the VPA squad successfully defend the title, following the previous edition of the tournament held in 2023.

Held from August 21-25, the tournament brought together six teams divided into two groups. Group A comprised the army teams of Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, while Group B featured those from Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security, the Lao People’s Army and the Singapore Army.

Ho Chi Minh City's team finished runners-up, while those of the Myanmar and Singaporean armies shared third place. The teams of the Royal Cambodian Army and Lao People’s Army both received consolation prizes.

In his closing remarks, Lieutenant General Nguyen Ba Luc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and head of the organising committee, praised the sporting spirit of friendship demonstrated by the participating coaches and athletes throughout the tournament and congratulated the teams on their outstanding performances.

The event was an important military sports exchange, serving as a vivid demonstration of solidarity, friendship and development among the armed forces of member countries.

According to Luc, the successful tournament helped strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation, while promoting mutual understanding and the exchange of experience among the participating delegations and teams. It also provided a valuable opportunity for the ASEAN armed forces to interact and promote cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and shared development in the region and the wider world./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam People’s Army team #2026 ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

A men’s volleyball match between the Vietnam People’s Army team and the Myanmar Army team (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Armies' Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 kicks off in Hanoi

Taking place until August 26, the tournament features six teams divided into two groups. Group A comprises the army teams of Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, while Group B includes Ho Chi Minh City's police team, the Lao People’s Army's team and the Singapore Armed Forces' team.

See more

People join Vietnam GameVerse 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo of the organisers)

New impetus positions Vietnamese games as cultural ambassadors

As games are identified as one of the country’s six key cultural industries, the proposed changes are expected to create more opportunities for domestic businesses to develop products while bringing Vietnamese history and culture to global audiences.

Quang noodle has become one of the signature dishes of Vietnamese and Central Vietnamese cuisine, helping promote Da Nang city’s tourism brand on the domestic and international culinary tourism map. (Photo: VNA)

Cuisine helps Vietnam stand out as a tourist destination

For tourists, food is no longer simply a necessity during a journey. It is increasingly an important part of the travel experience, helping visitors understand the culture, people and daily life of the places they visit.

A New Year concert organised at Hoa Phuong Theatre, Hai Phong city - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong to host concert celebrating National Day

The “Realms of Sound” concert, to be held at Hoa Phuong Theatre, will take audiences on a journey through diverse cultural spaces and emotional landscapes. It will feature award-winning Vietnamese musicians Do Hien An, Ngo Phuong Vi and Nguyen Viet Trung on piano, Hoang Manh Lam on oboe and Tran Khanh Quang on clarinet.

Eight-year-old contestant Duc An singing a Vietnamese song at the contest. (Photo: VNA)

Contest to preserve Vietnamese language among young people held in Japan

The contest aims to preserve, practise, and promote the Vietnamese language within the Vietnamese community in Japan, with a particular focus on the younger generation born or raised in the host country. Furthermore, it serves to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026 on the affairs related to overseas Vietnamese in the new era.

Vietnamese students in Oxford and their British friends perform traditional Vietnamese music at the” event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese flavours bring people together at Oxford

Rather than a conventional exhibition, the event recreated the rhythm of a Vietnamese day through familiar dishes, including pandan sticky rice, bun rieu (crab noodle soup), banh cuon (steamed rolled pancakes) and sweet black bean dessert cooked with palm sugar.

Vietnamese representative Team Fancy United Esports at the APAC Predator League 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Esports opens new growth avenues for Vietnam’s sports economy

Sports economic value is not measured solely by ticket sales, broadcasting rights, or sponsorships. An event can generate broader economic benefits by promoting a locality, attracting tourists, increasing consumption, creating jobs, and opening investment opportunities.

Spectators cheer on the teams in the final of the pickleball competition held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in coordination with Vietnam's representative agencies and community in the country. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Laos celebrates August Revolution, National Day

The celebration provides an opportunity for Vietnamese representative agencies and people in Laos to recall the nation’s proud traditions and express profound gratitude to late President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, fallen soldiers and all those who devoted and sacrificed themselves for national independence, freedom, peace and reunification.

Members of the organising committee announce information about the GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026 cultural exchange festival. (Photo: VNA)

GBA Oktoberfest deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2026 in Da Nang will recreate a lively Bavarian atmosphere with performances by German-Austrian band O’zapft, traditional German cuisine prepared by experienced chefs, imported German beers and a range of non-alcoholic beverages.