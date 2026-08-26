Vietnam People’s Army team win ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament

Hanoi (VNA) – The team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) defeated the squad of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security in the final in Hanoi on August 25 to win the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026.



The victory saw the VPA squad successfully defend the title, following the previous edition of the tournament held in 2023.



Held from August 21-25, the tournament brought together six teams divided into two groups. Group A comprised the army teams of Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, while Group B featured those from Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security, the Lao People’s Army and the Singapore Army.



Ho Chi Minh City's team finished runners-up, while those of the Myanmar and Singaporean armies shared third place. The teams of the Royal Cambodian Army and Lao People’s Army both received consolation prizes.



In his closing remarks, Lieutenant General Nguyen Ba Luc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and head of the organising committee, praised the sporting spirit of friendship demonstrated by the participating coaches and athletes throughout the tournament and congratulated the teams on their outstanding performances.



The event was an important military sports exchange, serving as a vivid demonstration of solidarity, friendship and development among the armed forces of member countries.



According to Luc, the successful tournament helped strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation, while promoting mutual understanding and the exchange of experience among the participating delegations and teams. It also provided a valuable opportunity for the ASEAN armed forces to interact and promote cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and shared development in the region and the wider world./.

VNA