Travel

Lam Dong steps up global tourism push

Lam Dong welcomed around 900,000 international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, while international tourist-days increased 18% to nearly 2.9 million.

The famtrip delegation surveys and experiences accommodation and dining services in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo:VNA)
The famtrip delegation surveys and experiences accommodation and dining services in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo:VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The central province of Lam Dong is stepping up efforts to promote its tourism brand and attract more international visitors through stronger links with overseas travel businesses.

The Lam Dong Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, in coordination with the provincial Tourism Association, hosted an international famtrip delegation comprising travel and tourism service companies on August 25.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Lam Dong Tourism Association Nguyen Van Khoa highlighted the province’s unique tourism assets, stretching from highlands and forests to the sea. The combination of mountains, highlands and beaches offers a diverse range of experiences rarely found in a single destination.

Mui Ne, known as a “resort capital” for its beach resorts and water sports, has long been a favourite among visitors, particularly foreigners.

Held as part of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2026, the famtrip gave international travel companies an opportunity to explore Lam Dong’s tourism products, services and destinations and seek new business partnerships, with a focus on the Russian market.

The delegation, made up of executives and travel operators from Russia, surveyed tourism offerings in Phan Thiet, Mui Ne and surrounding areas on August 25–26.

Their itinerary included NovaWorld Phan Thiet, the Po Sah Inu Cham Towers, the Mui Ne–Hoa Thang coastal route, Bau Trang U&ME and the Wine Castle, along with local accommodation and tourism service facilities.

vnanet-potal-doan-famtrip-quoc-te-khao-sat-san-pham-dich-vu-du-lich-tai-tinh-lam-dong-8981835.jpg
The famtrip is part of part of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Participants praised Lam Dong’s diverse tourism offerings, particularly those built around natural landscapes, cultural heritage, architecture and unique experiences.

Iurina Irina of Russian Express said Mui Ne remains popular with Russian tourists thanks to its mild climate and quality services. The company is seeking new products and partnerships to meet rising demand and bring more international visitors to Lam Dong.

Nguyen Linh Vu, Deputy Director of the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, said the famtrip was a practical way to showcase Lam Dong, forge business links and expand international markets.

The province plans to step up promotion not only in Russia but also in other key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Singapore, India and the Nordic countries.

The strategy is already paying off. Lam Dong welcomed around 900,000 international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, while international tourist-days increased 18% to nearly 2.9 million.

Russia, the Republic of Korea, the US, the UK and China were among the province’s major source markets, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.

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#NQ 59 #Lam Dong #famtrip #Russian visitors #Mui Ne #international tourists #ITE HCMC 2026 Lam Dong
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