Hanoi waives admission fees at tourist sites on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will waive entrance fees to tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities that normally charge admission on September 2, the National Day, under a decision by the municipal People's Committee.

The decision on August 25 follows a proposal by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

The Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with the Department of Finance and relevant agencies to implement the policy transparently and in line with regulations.

It has also been tasked with working with other agencies to advise the People's Committee on a permanent mechanism for free admission to city-managed tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities during national and Hanoi's major holidays and events. The work is to be completed this year.

The five-day National Day break will last from August 29 to September 2. To welcome residents and visitors, the city is stepping up measures to ensure security, traffic safety, fire prevention, food safety and service quality at tourist destinations.

Authorities will also strengthen inspections of tourism businesses and crack down on touting, overcharging and arbitrary price hikes. Places of interest will arrange additional staff to assist visitors, make timely response to all circumstances and prevent overcrowding and congestion.

A long queue of visitors waiting to enter the Hoa Lo Prison Relic. (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of cultural and artistic programmes and thematic exhibitions are scheduled to take place across the capital to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Notably, at the Hoa Lo Prison Relic, the thematic exhibition “Unwavering Heart, Iron Will” is running from August 19 to September 5, highlighting the contributions and sacrifices by the People's Public Security force in the cause of national defence.

The free-admission policy and cultural activities are expected to give residents and visitors greater access to Hanoi's rich historical and cultural heritage during the National Day holiday./.