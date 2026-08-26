Travel

Hanoi waives admission fees at tourist sites on National Day

The free-admission policy and cultural activities are expected to give residents and visitors greater access to Hanoi's rich historical and cultural heritage during the National Day holiday.

Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a historical attraction drawing large crowds during holidays. (Photo: VNA)
Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a historical attraction drawing large crowds during holidays. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will waive entrance fees to tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities that normally charge admission on September 2, the National Day, under a decision by the municipal People's Committee.

The decision on August 25 follows a proposal by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

The Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with the Department of Finance and relevant agencies to implement the policy transparently and in line with regulations.

It has also been tasked with working with other agencies to advise the People's Committee on a permanent mechanism for free admission to city-managed tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities during national and Hanoi's major holidays and events. The work is to be completed this year.

The five-day National Day break will last from August 29 to September 2. To welcome residents and visitors, the city is stepping up measures to ensure security, traffic safety, fire prevention, food safety and service quality at tourist destinations.

Authorities will also strengthen inspections of tourism businesses and crack down on touting, overcharging and arbitrary price hikes. Places of interest will arrange additional staff to assist visitors, make timely response to all circumstances and prevent overcrowding and congestion.

A long queue of visitors waiting to enter the Hoa Lo Prison Relic. (Photo: VNA)

A long queue of visitors waiting to enter the Hoa Lo Prison Relic. (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of cultural and artistic programmes and thematic exhibitions are scheduled to take place across the capital to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Notably, at the Hoa Lo Prison Relic, the thematic exhibition “Unwavering Heart, Iron Will” is running from August 19 to September 5, highlighting the contributions and sacrifices by the People's Public Security force in the cause of national defence.

The free-admission policy and cultural activities are expected to give residents and visitors greater access to Hanoi's rich historical and cultural heritage during the National Day holiday./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi #National Day of Vietnam #tourist sites in Hanoi #admission fees Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

See more

Alongside the wonder bay, Sun World Ha Long is a buzzing entertainment epicenter keeping the fun alive from day to night. (Photo: Sun Group)

US media picks Top 10 destinations to bookmark for Vietnam in 2026

In its updated list published on August 19, American business and lifestyle outlet Quartz highlighted Hanoi, Ha Long, Sa Pa, Ninh Binh, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta, and Phu Quoc as the top bucket-list spots for a 2026 getaway to Vietnam.

A performance staged as part of the art programme at the opening of the autumn festival of Sa Pa ward in Lao Cai province on August 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa autumn festival celebrates heritage, economic corridor cooperation

The event is of particular significance in strengthening their exchanges, connectivity and cooperation in investment, trade, tourism and culture. It also serves as a vivid demonstration of the spirit of collaboration, connectivity and shared development between the Vietnamese localities and Yunnan.

The high-altitude firework displays at the Saigon River tunnel entrance in Ho Chi Minh City - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Tourists shift travel preferences for National Day holiday

With the five-day National Day holiday approaching, tourists are increasingly opting for short, flexible trips rich in cultural, natural and local-life experiences, prompting destinations and businesses to refresh tourism products, expand transport capacity and tighten safety measures.

The Da Nang Hotel Association and accommodation establishments sign a commitment to work together to implement the Da Nang Green Stay Criteria. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Da Nang introduces criteria for green tourism accommodations

The criteria comprise 219 green standards covering environmental protection, human resources and training, green consumption, visitor experiences, energy efficiency, low-carbon emissions, recycling, biodiversity conservation, native plant species, wastewater management, food safety and the reduction of food waste.

A Lo Lo ethnic minority house in Lo Lo Chai village, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang turns cultural heritage into a driver of sustainable tourism

Lo Lo Chai village, beneath the Lung Cu Flag Tower, is a vivid example of how cultural preservation can support tourism development. Traditional rammed-earth houses, costumes, festivals, cuisine and the daily life of the Lo Lo ethnic community have become key elements of the village’s tourism appeal.

A meal imbued with the distinctive cultural identity of the Thai ethnic community in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Cuisine key to boosting Vietnam’s tourism brand

Cuisine should be viewed not merely as food but as a cultural resource, creative asset and driver of economic development amid the country's efforts to promote innovation, digital transformation, private-sector development, tourism and cultural industries.

Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September

Immerse in vibrant colours on the Roof of Indochina this autumn

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2nd

A journey through southern Vietnam during National Day

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam.

A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, the railway service will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Visitors listen to an introduction to the thematic photo exhibition on Tan Trao and 81 autumns of revolution at the ATK Tan Trao Museum in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang's Tan Trao builds cultural-tourism brand around National Day celebrations

Hoang Van Canh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tan Trao People’s Committee, said National Day is an occasion for local people to recall the nation’s glorious traditions and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, fallen heroes and all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.