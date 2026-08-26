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Hanoi to deploy over 45,000 bus trips during National Day holiday

As many as 9,191 trips are expected to be operated each weekday and around 9,033 trips on Sunday, bringing the total to 45,797 trips over the five-day period.

Buses and other vehicles on a street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Buses and other vehicles on a street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) plans to operate nearly 45,800 bus trips during the five-day National Day holiday while keeping reserve vehicles on standby to meet passenger demand expected to surge at bus stations and crowded transit hubs.

Under the plan, Transerco will maintain its regular bus schedules throughout the holiday, lasting from August 29 to September 2. As many as 9,191 trips are expected to be operated each weekday and around 9,033 trips on Sunday, bringing the total to 45,797 trips over the five-day period.

To cope with potential spikes in passenger numbers, Transerco has instructed its affiliated units to prepare sufficient personnel, vehicles and other necessary conditions to strengthen transport capacity when required.

A total of 22 reserve buses assigned to 15 routes will be placed on standby, with the capacity to add around 44 trips when necessary. The vehicles will be deployed to promptly ease passenger congestion and respond flexibly to travel demand and instructions from authorities.

Transerco has also ordered operators to step up vehicle maintenance, repairs, comprehensive inspections, cleaning and refurbishment ahead of the holiday. Vehicles must meet technical, appearance, safety and fire prevention requirements before being put into service.

Inspection and supervision of service quality will also be enhanced. Operators are required to strictly comply with bus operating regulations while ensuring safety and security on routes, aboard vehicles and for passengers.

Inspection and supervision teams will be on duty at bus stations and transit hubs to coordinate operations, assist passengers and promptly handle situations arising from increased travel demand.

By maintaining regular bus schedules and keeping reserve vehicles ready for deployment, Transerco aims to provide Hanoi residents and visitors with convenient and safe public transport options during the holiday./.

VNA
#National Day holiday #bus trips #Hanoi #Hanoi Transportation Corporation #Transerco #travel demand Ha Noi
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