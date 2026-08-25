Travel

Agoda uncovers Vietnamese travellers’ most popular destinations for National Day holiday

Vietnamese travellers will enjoy a five-day break from August 29 to September 2 for this year’s National Day holiday, providing an extended opportunity to plan trips within Vietnam or travel overseas.

Da Nang and Bangkok are two cities that Vietnamese travellers are choose for their upcoming holiday on National Day. (Photo courtesy of Agoda.com)
Da Nang and Bangkok are two cities that Vietnamese travellers are choose for their upcoming holiday on National Day. (Photo courtesy of Agoda.com)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – The central city of Da Nang tops the domestic rankings while Bangkok leads the international list of the most-searched destinations among Vietnamese travellers for the upcoming holiday.

Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the most sought-after domestic and international destinations among Vietnamese travellers for the approaching National Day holiday (September 2), based on accommodation searches conducted on Agoda between May 1 and July 31, 2026, for stays from August 28 to September 2, 2026.

Vietnamese travellers will enjoy a five-day break from August 29 to September 2 for this year’s National Day holiday, providing an extended opportunity to plan trips within Vietnam or travel overseas. Falling towards the end of summer, the five-day break offers Vietnamese travellers one of the last chances of the season to unwind at coastal getaways or explore cooler destinations before autumn sets in.

According to accommodation searches, Da Nang and Nha Trang secure the top two positions, while Vung Tau, Phan Thiet, Phu Quoc Island, and Ha Long Bay rank fourth, sixth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Coastal and island destinations make up six of the top ten most-searched domestic destinations, offering travellers a range of options for a seaside retreat during the five-day holiday.

Da Lat ranks third, representing the highest highland destination on the list. Known for its cooler climate, beautiful surroundings, and laid-back ambiance, it provides an alternative for travellers seeking milder weather during the late summer break.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi secure the fifth and seventh spots, indicating that major urban destinations continue to be part of travellers' holiday plans. These cities offer a wide array of dining, shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences for those looking to explore closer to home during the extended break.

Hue completes the mix in the eighth spot, adding a heritage-focused destination to the rankings. Home to the UNESCO-listed complex of Hue Monuments, the former imperial capital offers visitors a blend of history, architecture, and cultural experiences.

During this year’s National Day holiday, Hue is scheduled to host Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 from August 30 to September 1, bringing contemporary music and cultural events to the city’s historic setting.

Vu Ngoc Lam, country director, Vietnam, at Agoda, commented: “Agoda’s search data indicates that Vietnamese travellers are exploring a diverse range of destinations for the National Day holiday, from coastal, highland, and urban spots within Vietnam to popular destinations across Asia. With five consecutive days off, travellers have more flexibility to plan trips that suit their schedules, budgets, and preferred experiences.”

In international searches for the National Day holiday, city destinations are predominantly favoured, comprising nine of the top ten most-searched destinations. The rankings showcase major cities across both Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, with Bali being the sole island destination in the top ten.

Cities such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur represent Southeast Asia, presenting travellers with a mix of culinary delights, shopping opportunities, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Further north, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Shanghai, and Hong Kong also make the list, offering a variety of city-break options that blend modern attractions with local cuisine and cultural landmarks.

Bali stands out from the urban-centric rankings as the sole island destination in the top ten. Apart from its beaches, Bali offers nature, wellness, local culture, and culinary experiences, providing travellerswith another option for an extended holiday that combines relaxation with exploration.

Known for its lively ambiance and multicultural essence, Osaka rounds off the top 10 and serves as a convenient entry point to the broader Kansai region, enabling travellers to pair a city break with visits to nearby cultural sites like Kyoto and Nara./.

VNA
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