Culture - Sports

Vietnamese swimmers sweep regional junior championships

Vietnamese athletes have won six gold medals at the 2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship in the Philippines.

Athletes compete in the last day of the 2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship in the Philippines on August 23 . (Photo courtesy of SAV)
Athletes compete in the last day of the 2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship in the Philippines on August 23 . (Photo courtesy of SAV)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnamese athletes gave a billiant performance, winning six gold medals at the 2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship on the last day of competition on August 23 in the Philippines.

In the competition for senior swimmers, Do Ngoc Vinh completed a title hat trick after winning the men's 5km class in a time of 55.51min. Earlier, he won gold in the 10km and mixed relay 4x1,500m events.

Meanwhile, five golds went to young competitors.

Nguyen Vinh Thai Bao won the 5km category for the boys' 14-15 age group with a time of 57.44min.

Nguyen Kha Nhi topped the girls' 18-19 age group 5km in 1hr 1.40min, taking her third gold of the tournament.

Tran Gia Phuc finished first in the boys' 16-17 age group 5km, clocking 56.38min.

Le Huynh Tu Uyen also came first in the girls' 16-17 age group 5km. She won in a time of 1:05.57.

The last gold medal-winning performance went to Pham Duc Trong in the boys’ 12-13 age group 3km event. The youngest swimmer for Team Vietnam took his title after 42.17min.

In all, Vietnam pocketed 11 golds at the fourth regional tournament, which was held from August 21 to 23 on Boracay Island./.

VNA
#2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship #Vietnamese swimmers
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