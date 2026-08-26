Politics

PM urges Chinese firms to increase investment with higher quality, advanced technologies

The PM noted with pleasure that Vietnam-China ties have advanced steadily in recent years. Vietnam always considers developing its relations with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he stressed.

PM Le Minh Hung and Chinese business executives at the meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung and Chinese business executives at the meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged Chinese companies to continue regarding Vietnam as a long-term production and trade base, while boosting investment into higher-quality projects with more advanced technologies and stronger spillover effects.

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 with Chinese firms operating in Vietnam, PM Hung said Vietnam is entering a new growth phase following the 14th National Party Congress and strategic resolutions by the Party Central Committee and the Political Bureau. The shift requires overhauling the development model, pursuing rapid and sustainable expansion, and targeting double-digit growth anchored by macroeconomic stability, science and technology, innovation, digitalisation, green transition and higher labour productivity.

The Political Bureau’s Resolution 10-NQ/TW dated June 8, 2026 on developing the foreign-invested sector sets out a new approach and identifies foreign investment as an important component of the national economy, he said.

The PM noted with pleasure that Vietnam-China ties have advanced steadily in recent years. Vietnam always considers developing its relations with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he stressed.

The two sides are actively implementing the common perceptions reached by their top leaders, pushing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era, PM Hung said.

Joint statements have identified key cooperation directions to advance the partnership. Economic, trade and investment ties continue to grow strongly, serving as a pillar and bright spot in the bilateral relations. China is Vietnam’s largest trade partner, while Vietnam is China’s largest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Briefing the Chinese firms on Vietnam’s recent socio-economic performance, he said the two economies’ complementary strengths and the directions set by leaders leave ample room for further collaboration. The new phase demands not just more investment, but investment that is better, higher quality and more substantive.

PM Hung said he hoped that Chinese companies will continue working closely with Vietnam to better unlock the potential, strengths and complementarities of the two economies.

The host urged them to follow the major cooperation directions agreed by the top leaders and take the lead in turning high-level perceptions into concrete projects and products. Priorities include strategic infrastructure connectivity, especially Vietnam-China railway links, urban rail, logistics and smart border gates, clean energy, modern processing and manufacturing, digital economy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 5G, big data and other emerging industries.

vnanet-u.jpg
PM Le Minh Hung meets with Chinese business representatives on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

They were advised to shift decisively toward higher-quality investment with greater technological content, added value and spillover effects; increase research and development and innovation; build linkages that help Vietnamese companies join supply chains and raise localisation rates, facilitate technology transfer and substantive workforce training, adopt green and sustainable investment standards, and take a long-term vision while protecting workers’ livelihoods, rights and social responsibilities.

The PM suggested that each project should be profitable for investors but also contribute to production capacity, technology, job generation, budget revenue and the development of Vietnamese businesses. For large projects, investors should bring advanced technologies, management expertise and globally competitive solutions to Vietnam, creating quality facilities and products that become new landmarks in bilateral cooperation.

He broadly agreed with and gave specific instructions to ministries, sectors and localities on handling 44 proposals from Chinese companies across six areas.

According to the government leader, Vietnam is accelerating institutional reforms, improving the business climate and simplifying administrative procedures, including processing through the National Public Service Portal so businesses and investors do not have to resubmit information already available to authorities. The goal is to make regulations public, transparent and easier to follow while reducing compliance time and costs for companies, including foreign-invested ones.

The finance minister has been assigned to build a mechanism for the fastest possible collection and settlement of business difficulties and recommendations, including from Chinese companies. Ministries, agencies and localities must proactively clarify regulations, address issues substantively and give clear responses to proposals.

The host underscored a joint development agenda aimed at creating new value: moving from scale expansion to quality improvement, from processing and assembly to technology and innovation, and from standalone projects to interconnected, stable and long-term production and supply chain ecosystems.

Building on traditional friendship, political trust and priorities set by the top leaders, the two governments are responsible for turning those priorities into concrete action, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government will continue to listen to and accompany investors, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and create conditions for companies to invest and operate successfully and sustainably.

Leaders of Chinese companies praised Vietnam’s improving business climate, citing the positive results of organisational apparatus restructuring, clearer responsibilities and streamlined procedures.

They said Vietnam is becoming an increasingly important market and outlined plans to expand investment, while discussing new cooperation opportunities and projects.

Chinese Ambassador He Wei said the attendees were all leading companies in their industries, and more Chinese firms are certain to come to Vietnam to do business.

In the January – July period, two-way trade approached 184.3 billion VND, up 35.1% year on year. Chinese investors registered nearly 3.7 billion USD in investment in Vietnam, with China ranking first in the number of newly registered projects at around 850.

As of late July, more than 7,000 Chinese-invested projects were valid in Vietnam with a total registered capital of nearly 37 billion USD, focusing on processing and manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, electronics and technology./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Resolution 10-NQ/TW #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Chinese companies #Chinese investment in Vietnam #foreign-invested sector #Vietnam-China railway links China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam with veteran Party members receiving Party membership badges in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hanoi

Top leader To Lam expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to maintain their health and draw on their prestige, wisdom, experience and revolutionary spirit to remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities and the people; offer frank and constructive opinions on Party and government building; and pass on revolutionary traditions to the younger generations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and President of the Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly Patrick Achi (Photo: VNA)

President of Côte d’Ivoire NA concludes official visit to Vietnam

During the meetings with the Côte d’Ivoire NA President, Vietnamese leaders called for effectively implementating the cooperation memorandum between the two legislatures, considering the early establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in each country, and further sharing legislative and supervisory experience.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Officials must be assessed through actual results, credibility: Top leader

Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned.

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with former youth volunteers, the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, and the opening of the World Peoples Assembly Days in Vietnam are among news highlights on August 25 evening.

At the talks between Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh and a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Inspection-supervision cooperation helps nurture Vietnam-Laos ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection and its Lao counterpart will continue to effectively implement their 2022-2026 cooperation agreement, maintain high-level and professional delegation exchanges, and focus on sharing professional experience in inspection and supervision.

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo sees Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu off at Changi International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader concludes successful official visit to Singapore

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation left Singapore on August 25 afternoon, concluding their successful official visit to Singapore and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 24–25.

Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, France boost defence cooperation across multiple areas

Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with France, an important member of the European Union (EU) and Vietnam’s first comprehensive strategic partner within the EU. Bilateral relations have made effective progress in a wide range of areas, including economy and trade, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism, as well as defence and security.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) meets with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties

The two sides agreed that the dialogue will help establish a direct, regular and strategic channel for exchanges between the two Parties, through which they can conduct in-depth discussions on Party building, policy making, governance and national development, while sharing views on strategic issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the Party-to-Party channel’s role in providing strategic orientations for the bilateral ties.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean President

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Singapore, one of its top partners in the region. The establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 were important milestones, reflecting the maturity of bilateral ties and the shared vision of the two countries’ leaders for long-term cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the implementation of social welfare policies. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for ensuring every citizen access to essential services, development opportunities

According to the top leader, by 2030, Vietnam should basically establish a multi-layer, inclusive and digitalised social welfare system that guarantees minimum social protection for all citizens. By 2045, the system should approach the standards of developed, high-income countries, featuring quality services, sustainable financing, transparent governance and the capacity to respond rapidly to emerging risks.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) with a veteran Party member of the Hai Phong Party Organisation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for better care for veteran Party members

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that every badge presented to Party members in Hai Phong on the occasion served as a reminder that the Party has grown from the people, fought for the people, sacrificed for the people, and pursued reform and development for the people.