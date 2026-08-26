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ASEAN strengthens defence ties, proactively deals with security challenges

Under the Philippines' chair, ASEAN defence cooperation will grow even stronger, allowing the region to respond flexibly and proactively to security risks, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang.

The Vietnamese delegation joins the meeting from Hanoi. (Photo; qdnd.vn)
The Vietnamese delegation joins the meeting from Hanoi. (Photo; qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Senior defence officials from ASEAN member states met online on August 26 for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) to discuss ways to reinforce defence cooperation and effectively respond to emerging regional security challenges.

The event was chaired by Ignacio B. Madriaga, Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Philippine Department of National Defence, and saw the attendance of representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang led a Vietnamese delegation to join the meeting from Hanoi.

Opening the event, Madriaga emphasised that the participation by all member countries and the ASEAN Secretariat in this online ADSOM reflects ASEAN's commitment to maintaining unity.

Referring to the theme of the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” he highlighted that the bloc’s greatest strength lies in its solidarity and ability to leverage diversity, especially as 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of ASEAN defence cooperation under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) framework.

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, Thang expressed confidence that under the Philippines' chair, ASEAN defence cooperation would grow even stronger, allowing the region to respond flexibly and proactively to security risks. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s full support for the Philippines in fulfilling its responsibilities as Chair of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus in 2026.

During the meeting, delegates reviewed reports from the ADSOM Working Group, received updates on the ADMM Work Plan 2023–2026, and assessed outcomes of the Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) Meeting and the 23rd ASEAN Defence Forces Commanders' Meeting (ACDFM-23). The meeting also reviewed new ADMM initiatives, draft joint declarations, and cooperation with dialogue partners.

Participants also provided input on preparations for the upcoming ADSOM-Plus, the 20th ADMM, and the 13th ADMM-Plus./.

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