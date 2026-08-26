Key leader’s visit marks historic milestone in Vietnam–Singapore ties: scholar

Singapore (VNA) – The visit to Singapore by Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, together with the inaugural Vietnam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue, has marked a historic milestone in bilateral relations, Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy told the Vietnam News Agency.



Khuong stressed that for the first time, the CPV and the People's Action Party of Singapore have established a channel for strategic dialogue, reflecting a long-term vision, laying a profound cornerstone and carrying great expectations for tangible results.



According to the scholar, strategic cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore holds potential for enormous value creation. Vietnam has abundant potential, dynamism and talent, while Singapore boasts extensive governance experience and has successfully transformed itself from a Third World country into a First World nation.

The synergy between the two countries could therefore generate breakthrough development, enhance their international standing and strengthen their resilience amid increasingly complex global changes.



He stressed that deeper ties between the two countries, particularly in science – technology, productive forces and governance, could create a highly important impetus for Vietnam’s reform efforts.



However, Khuong perceived that the process requires concrete planning and sustained proactive action. Singapore, despite its considerable development experience, remains open to learning from others. Changi Airport, for example, consistently ranks among the world’s best, yet Singapore is actively studying Chinese airports, from Shanghai to Hangzhou, particularly in their use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve flight management.



Vietnam should similarly take a proactive approach to deepening cooperation with Singapore in science, technology and governance, the professor said, adding that strategic cooperation in productive forces is particularly important. The two countries should now focus more on productive forces and production relations to achieve substantive strides, rather than concentrating only on trade and investment as in the past.



He proposed establishing a special task force comprising Government members which are policymakers, as well as businesses and experts to fully leverage the advantages and foundations created by the strategic dialogue, with monthly assessments and annual reviews.



Vietnam should take practical steps immediately in 2026 and formulate clear plans for subsequent years to implement the outcomes of the first Vietnam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue, he said.



In the spirit of the dialogue, Vietnam’s 29 strategic economic sectors and its localities should develop concrete plans to narrow the gap with Singapore in governance, production capacity and value creation, Khuong concluded./.