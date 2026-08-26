Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Party Committee held a ceremony on August 26 to present 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to 53 members of the municipal Party Organisation, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered remarks at the event.



This occasion, 20,920 members of the Hanoi Party Organisation were presented with the badges for 30 years or more of membership. Of these, 160 have been awarded those marking 70 years or more of Party membership. A total of 53 members who were in good health attended the ceremony.



Addressing the event, General Secretary and President Lam, on behalf of Party and State leaders, stressed that throughout the nation’s 81-year-long, glorious yet arduous journey marked by sacrifice and hardship, every victory had been forged through the strength of the people, the sound leadership of the CPV and the contributions of generations of officials and Party members, including those honoured at the ceremony. The top leader affirmed that the Party, State and people will always hold these great contributions in the highest regard and remain deeply grateful for them.



Alongside economic development, the Party and State pay particular attention to caring for people who rendered services to the nation, he said, noting that a nationwide 500-day-and-night campaign to search for, gather and identify the remains of fallen soldiers is underway.



General Secretary and President Lam noted that the central government has provided Hanoi with important conditions and resources, and therefore the capital’s responsibilities must be correspondingly greater. Hanoi must take the lead and set an example, achieving faster growth while improving the quality of development, and leading the way in Party building, cultural development, science and technology, innovation, modern urban governance and improvement of people’s lives. He expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to maintain their health and draw on their prestige, wisdom, experience and revolutionary spirit to remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities and the people; offer frank and constructive opinions on Party and government building; and pass on revolutionary traditions to the younger generations.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He asked the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and socio-political organisations of Hanoi to continue paying close attention to the material and spiritual well-being and health of elderly Party members, while regularly visiting them, listening to them and respectfully considering their heartfelt and responsible opinions.



Speaking on behalf of the Party members receiving badges at the ceremony, Nguyen Anh Lien, a member of Party Cell 23 under the Party Organisation of Ngoc Ha ward, who was awarded a 70-year Party membership badge, expressed his pride and thanked Party committees at all levels for their guidance, as well as comrades and colleagues for their support and encouragement and the people for their protection throughout his years of revolutionary service.



He affirmed his determination to devote his entire life to following President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, fulfil the responsibilities of a Party member and contribute to building a clean and strong Party in service of the Fatherland and the people./.