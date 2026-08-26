Society

Campaign spreads community spirit through 10 billion green steps

Under the message “10 billion green steps – For a sustainable Vietnam,” the walking campaign “Moving forward with Vietnam" aims to strengthen national solidarity and encouraging regular exercise; advance the “All people exercise following the example of great President Ho Chi Minh” movement; and fostet closer ties between the People’s Public Security Force and the public while encouraging healthy and active lifestyles.

The event announcing the campaign “Moving forward with Vietnam” (Photo: VNA)
The event announcing the campaign “Moving forward with Vietnam” (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, on August 25 announced the nationwide walking campaign “Moving forward with Vietnam,” calling on people nationwide to exercise, develop active lifestyles and promote environmentally friendly living.

The campaign is as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution, the People’s Public Security Force’s Traditional Day (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

Participants can register, connect their devices and accumulate steps via the campaign’s official portal, contributing to the common target of 10 billion green steps.

Under the message “10 billion green steps – For a sustainable Vietnam,” the campaign’s peak activities will take place on August 29–30 in all 34 provinces and cities.

The highlight will be a nationwide walk on Sunday morning, August 30. Activities will run from 5am to 8am, with opening ceremonies held simultaneously at 6am in all 34 localities, followed by the main walking event at 6:30am. The programme is expected to create a nationwide community activity linking the central and local levels.

The campaign aims to promote three key values: strengthening national solidarity and encouraging regular exercise; advancing the “All people exercise following the example of great President Ho Chi Minh” movement; and fostering closer ties between the People’s Public Security Force and the public while encouraging healthy and active lifestyles.

As part of the event, walks for the environment will be held simultaneously across all 34 provinces and cities, with the aim of setting a new Guinness World Records milestone and demonstrating the country’s capacity to connect communities on a nationwide scale.

Organisers also seek to promote green lifestyles towards the Net Zero goal. Each step taken in the campaign is not only a form of exercise but also encourages walking and more environmentally friendly modes of transport, while raising public awareness of emissions reduction, environmental protection and sustainable development.

During the two-day event, a range of community activities, interactive spaces and experiences focusing on green lifestyles and Net Zero, together with communications, community engagement and physical activities, will be organised to create a nationwide cultural and sporting event.

Le Quoc Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said the campaign aims to promote national solidarity and a spirit of physical exercise, advance the nationwide fitness movement and strengthen ties between the People’s Public Security Force and the public.

Each step taken in the campaign, he added, is not only a way to improve health but also encourages walking, more environmentally friendly transport choices and greater public awareness of emissions reduction, environmental protection and sustainable development.

In 2025, “Moving forward with Vietnam” was held across all 34 provinces and cities. Combining in-person and online participation, the campaign accumulated a total of 6 billion steps nationwide./.

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