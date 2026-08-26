Society

City leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh ahead of National Day

The delegation, led by Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, observed a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's vast contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Thedelegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City pose for a photo at President Ho Chi Minh's monument park on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on August 26. (Photo: VNA)
Thedelegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City pose for a photo at President Ho Chi Minh's monument park on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A high-level delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument park on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on August 26, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The delegation, led by Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, observed a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's vast contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Officials also laid flowers and offered incense at the Ton Duc Thang Museum to honour President Ton Duc Thang, founder of the Tonkin Red Federation of Trade Unions and an exemplary leader of the working class who devoted his life to national liberation and international solidarity.

The same morning, local officials laid wreaths and offered incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery, expressing deep gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom, and reunification. Following the ceremony, they visited individual graves and paid homage to revolutionary predecessors at the Lac Canh Cemetery.

Also on August 26, other municipal delegations paid homage to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes at the Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial Temple, Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries located in former Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces.

Numerous delegations, armed forces personnel, and local residents also visited the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and the Ton Duc Thang Museum to pay their respects to the late national leaders./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #President Ho Chi Minh #National Day #President Ton Duc Thang #Ho Chi Minh City #Heroic Vietnamese Mothers #fallen soldiers Ho Chi Minh City
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