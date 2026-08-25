Chinese firms praise Vietnam’s investment environment

Beijing (VNA) - Chinese businesses have praised Vietnam’s investment environment, highlighting its prime location, improved infrastructure, a thriving industrial ecosystem, supportive business policies, and the strong support and cooperation of local authorities.



The assessment was shared by representatives of Chinese companies and business associations at a Vietnam-China investment cooperation promotion seminar jointly organised in Beijing on August 24 by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh and the Vietnamese Embassy in China.



Pham Van Thinh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Bac Ninh Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the event was intended to provide investors with comprehensive information and address their concerns and difficulties. Beijing is home to many major investors, making it well suited to Bac Ninh's investment attraction efforts in the coming period, he noted.



Wang Maotai, General Director of SUNWODA Vietnam Co., Ltd., told the Vietnam News Agency that Bac Ninh is among the company’s preferred investment destinations in Vietnam. He highlighted the province’s strategic location and strong transport connectivity, particularly as international aviation infrastructure in the region continues to expand.



Bac Ninh’s concentration of electronics manufacturers, together with its supporting industries and relatively well-developed supply chains, is another major advantage for companies operating in industrial manufacturing and high-tech sectors, he said.



Wang also praised the province’s living environment and local authorities’ support for businesses and workers.



Lu Peng, General Director of China’s Zhongguancun International Holdings, also said Chinese businesses have a positive view of the economic and investment environment in Vietnam, particularly Bac Ninh.



He said Vietnam’s political stability, fast-growing economy, and increasing focus on science and technology, with many policies that promote the sector’s growth, create ideal conditions for Chinese tech firms looking to invest and expand in the country.



For Bac Ninh, Lu highlighted its proximity to Hanoi and its well-developed network of production facilities, industrial parks and technology zones. Following a field survey in Vietnam, the company found that the province has attracted a number of major Chinese businesses and formed modern industrial parks and production facilities.



He said Bac Ninh’s business support policies and investment environment are generally well suited to the needs of Chinese investors.



Lu suggested that Vietnamese and Bac Ninh authorities continue strengthening support for Chinese businesses, particularly in taxation, human resources and infrastructure.



From an industry association perspective, Liu Chun, Chairwoman of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), said economic, trade and investment between Vietnam and China have grown steadily amid fluctuations in the global economy and deeper regional cooperation. China has remained Vietnam’s largest trading partner for many years, while Vietnam is also one of China’s important trading partners in ASEAN, she noted. The CCCME has more than 10,000 member companies across 25 industry divisions, covering a broad range of sectors, including power, new energy, petrochemicals, railways, transport, telecommunications, home appliances and automobiles. Its members are engaged in manufacturing, import-export, investment and international economic cooperation.



Liu said the chamber will continue to serve as a bridge between businesses, promoting regular information exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese localities and enterprises, particularly on investment policies, market demand and business matchmaking.



A number of its members, including China Energy Engineering Corporation, Dongfang Electric, JA Solar, Trina Solar and Jiangsu Tianying, have already implemented projects in Vietnam, serving as notable examples of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, she said.



The CCCME also plans to strengthen coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in China and Vietnamese industry associations, while developing business-matching platforms and promoting substantive cooperation. In April, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, laying a foundation for further business networking activities.



Liu described Bac Ninh as one of Vietnam’s important industrial production and export hubs, with an established presence in electronics, high technology and smart manufacturing. Given its members’ strengths in energy, power, infrastructure, electronics and telecommunications, the chamber sees considerable potential for cooperation with the province.



The CCCME is ready to continue supporting Bac Ninh in organising trade and investment promotion activities and building a platform for long-term exchanges and cooperation between businesses of the two countries, she affirmed./.

VNA