Business

Reference exchange rate slightly falls on August 26

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,611 VND/USD on August 26. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,611 VND/USD on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on August 26, down 4 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw declines from the August 25 trading session.

At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,300 VND/USD, down 60 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
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