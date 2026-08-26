Reference exchange rate slightly falls on August 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on August 26, down 4 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw declines from the August 25 trading session.



At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,300 VND/USD, down 60 VND from the previous session./.

VNA