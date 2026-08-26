Business

Vietnamese firms join Cambodia expo series

The three-day expo aims to promote sourcing, technology exchanges and trade connections between businesses.

Delegates visit a booth of Vietnamese food processing businesses at the event (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit a booth of Vietnamese food processing businesses at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese companies are putting products on display at the Cambodia Expo Series 2026, which opened at the Diamond Island Convention & Exhibition Centre (DIECC) in Phnom Penh on August 26.

​The three-day expo aims to promote sourcing, technology exchanges and trade connections between businesses.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Ba Vinh, Director of the Minh Vi Exhibition & Advertisement Services Co. Ltd., the organiser of the series, said the event showcases thousands of high-quality products, advanced technologies and diverse services to support Cambodia’s key supply chains and production activities.

He described the exhibition series as a dynamic business-to-business (B2B) marketplace connecting global suppliers, local businesses and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, explore new products and technologies, and seek business opportunities.

The participation of leading enterprises from various sectors reflects the growing appeal of the Cambodian market while highlighting opportunities to expand international cooperation, technology transfer and regional supply chains, Vinh said.

The event features a range of international companies and brands, including the PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC), Han-Viet Fertiliser Co., Ltd. (KVF), PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation, WIPOTEC Singapore Pte. Ltd., Dat Vi Phu Pharmaceutical JSC (Davipharm), Nam Viet Food & Beverage JSC (VINUT), Bio-A Group, Torriden Cambodia Official, Royal Canin Cambodia and Lider Pet Food, among others.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce Samheng Bora said the expo serves as a platform for trade promotion, seeking partners and expanding business networks.

Samheng Bora, a secretary of state for the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, said the expo serves as a vital platform for trade promotion, helping connect producers with buyers and expand business networks.

He expressed his belief that the event will open up new opportunities to support domestic and international trade, contributing to economic growth and investment. He called on businesses to make full use of the event to study the market, promote cooperation and turn discussions into concrete business opportunities.

According to the official, Cambodia is making progress in agriculture, fisheries and food production. The exhibition therefore offers international businesses an opportunity to explore Cambodia not only as a consumer market but also as a partner for production, investment and distribution, as well as a gateway to regional markets, he added.

The expo series brings together more than 250 exhibitors from over 19 countries and territories. It is expected to attract more than 5,000 trade visitors, with a VIP buyer programme and tailored B2B matchmaking activities designed to connect exhibitors with potential buyers and decision-makers based on specific sourcing needs and business interests.

The event features nine specialised exhibitions covering agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, biotechnology, pet care, and the beauty and lifestyle industries./.

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