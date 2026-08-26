Politics

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)
Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – The Border Guard of Vietnam’s northern province of Lai Chau on August 26 coordinated with the Honghe border management team and the Jin Shuihe border immigration checkpoint of China to conduct a joint patrol along the Vietnam-China border.

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

The joint patrol command and patrol teams exchanged views on the operation and briefed each other on recent border management.

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Members of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams (Photo: VNA)

The patrol combined vehicle and foot patrols and followed the principle of “border-to-border, point-to-point and route-to-route” in two periods of time, totalling four hours.

A total of eight patrol teams involving 68 officers and soldiers took part in the operation. They distributed more than 400 legal education leaflets to over 400 border residents, and covered a total patrol distance of more than 150 km.

Following the patrol, the joint patrol command reviewed and assessed the operation and exchanged information on the recent situation along the border.

The two sides agreed that the joint patrol was successfully conducted, achieving its intended objectives and effectiveness, while reaching consensus on directions for future cooperation. They pledged to continue sharing border-related information through correspondence and hotlines to promptly and appropriately handle incidents arising along the border.

The two sides will also step up border patrol and control, and strengthen efforts to combat violations and crimes such as illegal entry and exit, human trafficking and smuggling, contributing to maintaining security, order and stability in the border areas.

They also agreed to enhance dissemination and education on border-related policies and laws, raise border residents’ awareness of legal compliance and border protection, and help prevent and reduce cross-border crimes./.

VNA
#Border Guard #Lai Chau #Vietnam #China #joint patrols #shared border Lai Chau China
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