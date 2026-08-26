Politics

An Giang, Cambodian province step up joint search, repatriation of Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.

The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)
The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang and Cambodia’s Kep province have signed a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during wartime, covering the 26th phase for the 2026-2027 dry season.

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.

Particular attention will be paid to mobilising local authorities, armed forces and people to provide information and guidance and ensure security and safety for the personnel involved in the mission.

An Giang’s specialised committee for the search and repatriation mission reported that since the agreement between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments on August 28, 2000, two teams from the delta region have recovered 4,414 sets of remains across six Cambodian provinces. In Kep alone, the K92 Team has found 91 sets of remains, with 12 recovered during the 2025-2026 dry season.

At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc stressed that changes in terrain and geographical features mean that many remains have yet to be found. An Giang therefore hopes Kep will continue to coordinate with and support it in gathering information and identifying search areas and locations so as to achieve the best possible results.

On the occasion, An Giang’s specialised committee presented friendship gifts to its counterpart in Kep and relevant forces that have actively supported the search and repatriation efforts.

During the working visit, acting under authorisation from the Vietnamese Government’s specialised committee, An Giang also presented 20,000 USD to the Kep specialised committee to support coordination during the 2026-2027 dry season. Friendship gifts were also handed over to relevant forces./.

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