Politics

Gia Lai youth exchange promotes Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia ties

The highlight was a discussion that focused on the role of young people in socio-economic development and ways to turn connections among young people into concrete cooperation.

Delegates at the youth exchange programme between Gia Lai and four southern Lao and three northeastern Cambodian provinces on August 26 (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Delegates at the youth exchange programme between Gia Lai and four southern Lao and three northeastern Cambodian provinces on August 26 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Gia Lai (VNA) - A youth exchange programme between Gia Lai and four southern Lao and three northeastern Cambodian provinces took place in the Vietnamese locality on August 26, strengthening connections and experience sharing among young people, particularly in entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development.

The event, part of a larger programme running from August 25-28, brought together 125 representatives from Gia Lai, Champasak, Attapeu, Salavan and Sekong provinces of Laos, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri, Stung Treng and Preah Vihear provinces.

The highlight was a discussion that focused on the role of young people in socio-economic development and ways to turn connections among young people into concrete cooperation.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia relationship is a valuable asset nurtured by generations, adding that young people in the new period have a responsibility not only to preserve the traditional friendship but also to contribute to making cooperation deeper, more substantive and effective.

In March 2026, Gia Lai and the Lao and Cambodian provinces agreed on cooperation priorities for 2026-2030, providing a foundation for expanded collaboration in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, education and training, healthcare, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Gia Lai’s new development space, linking the Central Highlands and border areas with coastal areas and seaports, is expected to create further opportunities for trade, logistics, tourism and regional production linkages, he said. Against this backdrop, young people were encouraged to go beyond meetings and exchanges by actively seeking partners and markets, sharing experience, applying science and technology, and developing joint cooperation and startup projects.

Chan Samphois, Standing Vice President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) in Stung Treng province, said youth meetings among the three countries could help build networks of friendship, knowledge and opportunities. He added that young people can serve as a bridge for cooperation in economy, culture, tourism and entrepreneurship.

Pham Hong Hiep, Secretary of the Gia Lai provincial Youth Union, said the programme would help build lasting connections among young entrepreneurs, encourage sharing of products and experiences, and eventually lead to joint projects.

During the programme, delegates visited businesses, explored startup products, and toured a centre for scientific discovery and innovation, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE). They also joined cultural and sports exchanges, tree planting, and a gala themed “Connecting friendship – shaping the future”. /.

VNA
#Gia Lai youth exchange #Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia ties Cambodia Laos Vietnam
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