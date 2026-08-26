Vietnam gives highest priority to strengthening relations with Laos: Top leader

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening its relations with Laos, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on August 26.



The top leader made the affirmation at a reception in Hanoi for Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos.



General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of Vanhxay Phongsavanh’s visit, saying it comes as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party resolutions and high-level agreements, while continuing to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.



He asked Vanhxay Phongsavanh to convey his regards to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other Lao Party and State leaders.



The top leader congratulated Laos on the great, comprehensive and historic achievements it has made over the past 40 years of renewal, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP and with its comprehensive renewal policy, Laos will achieve greater and more significant successes in the renewal process.



He stressed that Vietnam regards the bilateral ties as a relationship of special significance, nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries and having become an invaluable common asset of the two nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

The two countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in the struggle for national independence in the past, as well as in national construction and development today, he said.



Vanhxay Phongsavanh briefed General Secretary and President Lam on the situation in Laos and the recent work results of the Lao Inspection Commission and the State Inspection Authority, as well as the main activities during the visit, particularly the talks between the Inspection Commissions of the two Party Central Committees and between the Lao State Inspection Authority and the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam.



Speaking highly of the outcomes of Vanhxay Phongsavanh’s talks and meetings during the visit, the host praised the close cooperation between the two sides in recent years, stressing that it has contributed to effectively implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries and nurturing the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.



He said the two sides should continue to engage in frank exchanges and share experience, while providing advice to the two Parties and States on further improving relevant institutions, regulations and laws.



The leader asked the two sides to maintain their mutual support in building inspection and audit personnel, while stepping up training, professional development, workshops and field studies to develop a contingent of inspection and audit officials who are politically steadfast, incorruptible, objective, impartial and professional.



He also urged relevant agencies to develop specific and practical cooperation programmes, with tangible outcomes that can be applied in practice in each country.



Vanhxay Phongsavanh affirmed that the Party and State of Laos deeply appreciate the great, valuable and wholehearted support that the Party and State of Vietnam have provided to Laos over the years.



He also expressed his deep appreciation for the support extended by the high-ranking Party and State leaders of Vietnam for cooperation between the two countries’ inspection and audit bodies in recent years.



The official affirmed that Laos will closely coordinate with the Inspection Commission and the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam to effectively implement high-level agreements between the leaders of the two Parties and countries, and deepen cooperation between the two commissions and the two government inspectorates, making it increasingly substantive, practical and effective./.

