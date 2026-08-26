Politics

Vietnam, Kazakhstan boost experience sharing in cultural industry development

At a reception in Hanoi on August 26 for the Kazakh official, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, Tra spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s economic achievements amid global challenges, particularly its efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil and promote the development of industry and services.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (right) receives Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (right) receives Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Kazakhstan should step up the sharing of experience in developing culture and cultural industries, viewing them as a source of soft power and a decisive driving force for national development, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra told Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

At a reception in Hanoi on August 26 for the Kazakh official, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, Tra spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s economic achievements amid global challenges, particularly its efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil and promote the development of industry and services.

She briefed the guest on Vietnam’s strong economic growth in recent years, saying that the country is also actively restructuring its economy toward science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Tra highlighted the sound friendship between Vietnam and Kazakhstan over nearly 35 years, particularly since the bilateral ties were elevated to a new level during the visit to Kazakhstan in May 2025 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam. She suggested the two sides further tap cooperation potential in investment, transport, logistics, agriculture, technology and digital transformation, noting that bilateral trade has shown positive signs, rising by around 37% year on year.

She called for stronger people-to-people exchanges, local cooperation and tourism, noting that nearly 200,000 Kazakh tourists visited Vietnam in 2025 following the visa exemption policy for ordinary passport holders.

For her part, Balayeva said Kazakhstan’s newly-adopted Constitution, for the first time, incorporates the concept of culture and places particular emphasis on human resources development. She expressed her desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in healthcare, sports, education and training, cinema and particularly tourism.

Vietnam has emerged as a new top-choice travel destination for Kazakh tourists, the Kazakh official noted, expressing her hope that Vietnamese travel companies will visit Kazakhstan and familiarise themselves with its tourism market.

Looking toward the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, the two sides agreed to coordinate in organising practical and meaningful activities to mark the occasion.

Referring to the “Kazakhstan Cultural Day” artistic performance programme in Vietnam on the same day evening, Tra expressed her confidence that the event would contribute to promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural values and identity among the Vietnamese people./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam #Kazakhstan #experience sharing #cultural industry development Kazakhstan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting between the Vietnamese Government delegation and Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov on February 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Kazakhstan seek to strengthen financial, monetary cooperation

Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) Timur Suleimenov highlighted the steady development of the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Kazakhstan across all channels, levels and fields, particularly since the establishment of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

The Vietnamese Government delegation holds a working session with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Kazakhstan join hands to build economic-financial connectivity corridor

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh met on February 2 with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin to discuss concrete steps to implement the Strategic Partnership framework established during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s visit to Kazakhstan in May 2025.

See more

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Vietnam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang, Cambodian province step up joint search, repatriation of Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.

Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh (left) and Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the event (Photo: VNA)

August Revolution anniversary celebration highlights growing Vietnam–Hong Kong cooperation

Reviewing Vietnam’s remarkable 81-year journey, Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh highlighted its extraordinary transformation from a nation that endured prolonged wars and hardship into a dynamic middle-income economy deeply integrated into global markets. This progress has been underpinned by strong economic growth and new drivers of development, including science and technology, digital transformation, institutional reform, investment in strategic infrastructure, the strengthening of the private sector and deeper international integration.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with officials included in the leadership planning managed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, PM Le Minh Hung's meeting with Chinese businesses, and Vietnam winning the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 are among news highlights on August 26.

PM Le Minh Hung and Chinese business executives at the meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Chinese firms to increase investment with higher quality, advanced technologies

The PM noted with pleasure that Vietnam-China ties have advanced steadily in recent years. Vietnam always considers developing its relations with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he stressed.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and veteran Party members at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hanoi

Top leader To Lam expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to maintain their health and draw on their prestige, wisdom, experience and revolutionary spirit to remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities and the people; offer frank and constructive opinions on Party and government building; and pass on revolutionary traditions to the younger generations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and President of the Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly Patrick Achi (Photo: VNA)

President of Côte d’Ivoire NA concludes official visit to Vietnam

During the meetings with the Côte d’Ivoire NA President, Vietnamese leaders called for effectively implementating the cooperation memorandum between the two legislatures, considering the early establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in each country, and further sharing legislative and supervisory experience.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Officials must be assessed through actual results, credibility: Top leader

Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned.

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

☀️ Morning digest on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with former youth volunteers, the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, and the opening of the World Peoples Assembly Days in Vietnam are among news highlights on August 25 evening.

At the talks between Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh and a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Inspection Commission led by its Chairman Vanhxay Phongsavanh in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Inspection-supervision cooperation helps nurture Vietnam-Laos ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection and its Lao counterpart will continue to effectively implement their 2022-2026 cooperation agreement, maintain high-level and professional delegation exchanges, and focus on sharing professional experience in inspection and supervision.